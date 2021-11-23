Caddick's assets will be sold

The assets of missing alleged conwoman Melissa Caddick, including a Sydney home worth more than $6 million, must be sold to pay back victims.

The Federal Court has found Caddick and her company, Maliver, carried out a financial services business without holding an AFSL.

The court has therefore ordered that Maliver be wound up and Caddick's assets be collected, sold and funds distributed by the appointed receivers and liquidators.

Bruce Gleeson and Daniel Soire of Jones Partners have been appointed as receivers of the property of Caddick and liquidators of Maliver.

It's estimated that Caddick's victims lost close to $26 million by investing with her, the court has heard evidence that investor money was used to fund Caddick's lifestyle.

The court found Caddick operated without an AFSL from about October 2012 until about November 2020.

Caddick's company, Maliver, operated without an AFSL from about June 2013 and until November 2020.

ASIC first took action against Caddick in November 2020.

Earlier the same month, Caddick went missing on the same day that ASIC raided her Dover Heights home in connection with the alleged fraud.

In February 2021, human remains were discovered on a beach on the NSW south coast and identified as belonging to Caddick.

Despite Caddick's disappearance, ASIC has continued to prosecute the case in the Federal Court in the hope of returning money to investors.

In March 2021, ASIC withdrew criminal charges against Caddick to enable civil proceedings in the Federal Court to continue.