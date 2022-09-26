Caddick mansion officially on the market

The listing for the Dover Heights home that Melissa Caddick disappeared from in November 2020 has gone live, with hopes the sale will help return money to those she ripped off.

Listed for sale with Sydney Sotheby's International Realty, 5 Wallangra Road at Dover Heights features uninterrupted views of Sydney Harbour, five bedrooms, four bathrooms, chef's kitchen, wine cellar and a pool.

The property is being sold by Jones Partners, the receivers of Caddick and liquidators of Maliver. It was purchased by Caddick in 2014 for $6.2 million. It's believed it could fetch up to $15 million, however prices are cooling.

Sotheby's has described the property as "an entertainer's delight", with "luxury finishes to inspire an atmosphere of readymade contemporary comfort, with a timeless palette..."

Bruce Gleeson, Jones Partners' owner and principal, said some maintenance and minor improvements have been made to the property in recent months to prepare it for sale.

The sale campaign is being conducted via an Expressions of Interest process, scheduled to close October 31. A private auction will occur thereafter if required. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, a $10,000 deposit is required to secure a viewing of the property.

Gleeson added that the company is well advanced in its application to the Federal Court seeking sale orders regarding Caddick's trove of designer jewellery, clothing and artworks.

It is Jones Partners' intention that an update for investors will be held in late October, he said.

More than $23 million is owed to Caddick's 74 investors.

Another property, a penthouse apartment in Edgecliff, is also one of the assets Jones Partners is taking care of. The mortgage on that property - which was home to Caddick's parents - hasn't been paid since Caddick went missing.

The listing for the Dover Heights property can be found on the Sydney Sotheby's International Realty site.