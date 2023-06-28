BUSSQ dumps fixed interest, shares options

BUSSQ dumps fixed interest, shares optionsBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | WEDNESDAY, 28 JUN 2023 12:24PM
Read more: BUSSQ, Rainmaker Information
Following a review of its investment menu, BUSSQ opted to close two of its options last month.
The $6 billion industry super fund has closed its Diversified Fixed Interest and All Shares investment options, citing lack of member demand.
According to Rainmaker Information, the BUSSQ Diversified Fixed Interest option returned 0.7% over the 10 years to April end. As at March, it held just $3.2 million.
The BUSSQ All Shares option returned 9.2% over the 10 years to April end and had $14.9 million in funds under management.
On a $50,000 balance, the Diversified Fixed Interest option cost members $442 per year, while the All Shares option cost $527.
The closures were effective end of May, with the fund saying the decision was also due in part to the fact there are other options on offer with similar risk and return profiles.
Those invested in the Diversified Fixed Interest option were told their holding could be split between the Cash and Defensive options, while those in All Shares could have their split between the Australian Shares and International Shares options.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Performance test excluding retirement products is "crazy": Podcast|
Dealer group adopts profit-for-purpose model|
Smart beta ETP market share matures: Morningstar|
BlackRock raises $500m for Super Battery|
|Sponsored by
Why invest in commercial property with Charter Hall?
Learn how commercial property can be a cornerstone in a balanced and diverse investment portfolio.
|Sponsored by
Changing of the guard: opportunities in global small caps
In this Q&A, Ausbil's Global Small Cap team talk through a sector and a company showing earnings growth potential in the current environment.
|Sponsored by
Tax is the new alpha
Explore Generation Life's market leading Investment Bonds that empower your clients to build wealth and control their legacy with certainty.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Flipping the perspective: What is a fit-for-purpose SoA?
Strategic asset allocation: what matters in the long run
The game's afoot: Unit trusts versus ETPs
Giving more thoughtfully
Marcus Price
IRESS MARKET TECHNOLOGY LIMITED