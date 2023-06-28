BUSSQ dumps fixed interest, shares options

Following a review of its investment menu, BUSSQ opted to close two of its options last month.

The $6 billion industry super fund has closed its Diversified Fixed Interest and All Shares investment options, citing lack of member demand.

According to Rainmaker Information, the BUSSQ Diversified Fixed Interest option returned 0.7% over the 10 years to April end. As at March, it held just $3.2 million.

The BUSSQ All Shares option returned 9.2% over the 10 years to April end and had $14.9 million in funds under management.

On a $50,000 balance, the Diversified Fixed Interest option cost members $442 per year, while the All Shares option cost $527.

The closures were effective end of May, with the fund saying the decision was also due in part to the fact there are other options on offer with similar risk and return profiles.

Those invested in the Diversified Fixed Interest option were told their holding could be split between the Cash and Defensive options, while those in All Shares could have their split between the Australian Shares and International Shares options.