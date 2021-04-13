BUSSQ appoints two executive managers

The $5 billion industry fund has appointed two executive managers.

Camille Magee moved to executive manager, relationships, growth and advice, Financial Standard's sister publication Industry Moves confirmed.

Magee has previously worked at Equipsuper as executive officer, member engagement and director for the Equipsuper Financial Planning business.

With a background in financial advice, Magee has also served as a financial planner at Telstra Super, Westpac and Citi.

In another appointment, BUSSQ appointed Trevor Govender as executive manager, operations, product and finance.

Govender joined from IQ Group where he was a principal consultant and has previously worked as Sunsuper's head of customer service.

BUSSQ chief executive Damian Wills said the appointments "bring considerable industry experience and position BUSSQ well to further improve our overall service proposition to our members".

Both appointments were effective in February.