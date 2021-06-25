NEWS
Executive Appointments

Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 25 JUN 2021   12:00PM

Amid the Gates' divorce, Warren Buffett has resigned from the couple's foundation - though he says the resignation is in-line with his plan to step down from all boards.

As Buffett announced his annual contribution of Berkshire Hathaway shares to philanthropic foundations, he also announced that he would step down from the board of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

"For years I have been a trustee - an inactive trustee at that - of only one recipient of my funds, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMG)," Buffett said.

"I am now resigning from that post, just as I have done at all corporate boards other than Berkshire's. The chief executive of BMG is Mark Suzman, an outstanding recent selection who has my full support. My goals are 100% in sync with those of the foundation, and my physical participation is in no way needed to achieve these goals."

Announcing their divorce earlier this year, Bill and Melinda Gates said they were both still committed to the work conducted through the foundation - which largely focuses its efforts on health and education.

In 2006, Buffett said he would distribute all his Berkshire Hathaway shares to philanthropy. He claims the shares in the company account for 99% of his personal wealth.

As of his most recent announcement, he is halfway to meeting that commitment at the age of 90.

"In June of 2006, I owned 474,998 A shares. Now, I own 238,624 shares, worth about $100 billion. All remain destined for philanthropy," Buffett said on June 23.

His most recent round of donations represented US$4.1 billion to five foundations.

In total, since 2006 his donations represent approximately US$41.5 billion of Berkshire shares, a significant $32.7 billion of which went to the Gates Foundation.

