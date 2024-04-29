Newspaper icon
J.P. Morgan lists new global equity ETF

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 29 APR 2024   12:39PM

J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) has launched the JPMorgan Global Select Equity Active ETF (JGLO), a high conviction global equity strategy, on the ASX.

JGLO is the 12th active ETF that the US$3.2 trillion asset manager has brought to Australia since entering the local ETF market in late 2022.

JGLO employs the same strategy as the existing JPMorgan Global Select Equity Strategy - a core, style-agnostic, high conviction diversified global equity portfolio that aims to deliver outperformance across a variety of market conditions - but with the liquidity and transparency that comes with ETFs.

The ETF is led by London-based JPMAM managing director Helge Skibeli, he said that regardless of the market environment, investors are continuing to demand an active strategy that captures attractive return opportunities without undue risk.

"JGLO provides an attractive solution designed to help investors realise their financial goals and round out their portfolios with conviction," he said.

JPMAM head of wholesale for Australia and New Zealand Mark Carlile said with inflation starting to cool and market expectations of a soft or no landing, it's time for investors to deploy their cash and consider an "alpha engine" that leverages the firm's global research capabilities.

"The portfolio management team behind JGLO have a combined 50+ years of industry experience and leverages the insights of 80+ research analysts globally covering more than 2500 companies. This investment in research and coverage can be achieved by a global asset manager with the size and scale of JPMAM," he said.

"It's the global nature of our business and our sheer scale that enables us to offer a high conviction, global equity solution to Australian investors at comparatively low cost."

The ETF, initially launched as a UCITS in September 2023, amassed US$2 billion in assets under management within five months of its launch.

ETF, JGLO, JPMAM, Australia, ASX, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Helge Skibeli, Mark Carlile
