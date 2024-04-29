New framework for investors to navigate AI released

Alphinity Investment Management (Alphinity) and CSIRO have released a responsible AI (RAI) framework and actionable toolkit to help investors navigate the accelerating AI opportunity.

The Intersection of Responsible AI and ESG: A Framework for Investors Report is a three-part, open-source toolkit that can be tailored and adapted by investors to assess the impact of AI across their investment portfolio.

It was designed to help bridge the gap between emerging RAI considerations and traditional ESG principles, such as climate, modern slavery, and governance.

Step one of the framework determines materiality risk incorporating 27 AI use cases across nine key sectors.

Step two provides governance insight across 10 RAI key indicators, which assess the overall commitment, accountability, and measurement of RAI.

Finally, step three is a deep dive with more than 40 filterable questions to facilitate detailed analysis and engagement with company management on AI implementation and RAI practices.

Alphinity head of ESG and sustainability Jessica Cairns said it was important to proactively investigate and understand risks and opportunities given the rapid uptake of AI.

"The first wave of AI is well underway, dominated by companies with direct revenue exposure alongside 'picks and shovel' stocks that provide the tools, platforms, and infrastructure required to drive success in an AI-enabled world," Cairns said.

"What we are most excited by is the second and third wave, where we see AI creating opportunities for a breadth of traditional sectors, like banking and mining, through improved efficiencies, expanded revenue streams, and boosted productivity.

"Like any tech revolution, however, there will be winners and losers. Rapid advancement also paves the way for significant risks and ethical concerns, which investors must understand, measure, and manage."

Cairns said the RAI toolkit is designed to address those concerns and provide a framework for investors to analyse the risks and opportunities.

CSIRO research director Liming Zhu said until it becomes commonplace for both RAI policies and the actual numbers for RAI indicators and metrics to be shared publicly, investors need to know where to look for signs of responsible AI use.

"Combining our RAI research and Alphinity's investment expertise, the framework is purposefully designed so a range of investors can practically implement it into existing ESG analysis and reporting, picking and choosing the tools that work for them," Zhu said.

"With global AI adoption expected to accelerate significantly between now and 2030, it is imperative we take a considered investment approach to the responsible and safe use of AI."