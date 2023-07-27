BTR may create generation of tenants: Podcast

The build-to-rent (BTR) model is attractive for several reasons, including the familiarity and comfort such investments offer. But does it align with the great Aussie dream?

In the latest episode of the Financial Standard podcast, HOPE Housing chief executive Tim Buskens says BTR is a steppingstone, but further development is required to tackle housing affordability and align with local perspectives on long-term renting.

"The key element for Australians is the economic wealth that gets generated out of property," he said.

"Are super funds now just creating a generation of tenants and not enabling property in retirement?

"The BTR model has got a lot of attraction because it's got a track record, and there's comfort. But I think it's a model that will start to emerge and say, 'Well what else can we do?'"

According to Buskens, when observing global pension funds, the majority are transitioning towards co-investment and shared equity models, having already evolved beyond BTR.

Buskens flagged global counterparts are more established in the space and said if he puts his super fund cap on, locally it's still about tried and tested vehicles.

"BTR, internationally, has some well-developed markets in the US and Europe," he said.

"The BTR model is probably the closest to the traditional office property investment model, retail property investment model or logistics. So, it's the familiarity in it for funds.

"When you're starting to think about expanding your investment universe away from some of the core traditional asset classes as a fund, you look for examples of track record; that's core to what the industry does."

The primary purpose behind the establishment of HOPE was to address the affordable housing crisis faced by essential workers. It aims to provide a co-investment solution that facilitates homeownership for middle income earners.

Buskens believes HOPE's strategy is one with significant impact, but he also agrees that BTR initiatives continue to have a role in the overall supply narrative.

"Fundamentally, the solution around affordability is going to have a varied number of initiatives, BTR is a supply-type solution, so it helps go towards that," he said.

"Through discussions I have been having with chief investment officers, co-investment is starting to emerge and it's an evolutionary journey for super funds as much as anyone else."

