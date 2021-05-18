BTIG names co-heads of APAC

BTIG has appointed two co-leads for the Asia-Pacific business, as well as a chief strategy officer.

Andrew Dalgleish and Trevor Harrison were named co-heads of BTIG Asia-Pacific, while Samuel Leung is the new chief strategy officer of BTIG Hong Kong.

Dalgleish and Harrison will continue in their current roles with the firm - BTIG Australia chief executive and BTIG Singapore chief executive respectively.

In their new roles, they will assume full responsibility for developing a framework and blueprint for continued growth and success throughout the Asia-Pacific region, BTIG said. Dalgleish will continue to be based in Sydney, Australia while Harrison remains Singapore-based.

Dalgleish has been leading the Australian unit since November 2019 and prior to that was an executive at UBS, working across portfolio trading and beta solutions.

Harrison joined BTIG in October 2009, working as an executive director across sales, outsourced trading, hedge fund consulting and prime brokerage before his promotion to Singapore chief four years ago.

Leung has been the head of electronic trading and technology for over 10 years.

"We are pleased to announce Andrew, Trevor and Samuel's new roles. They are proven professionals, and we are confident that they are the right team to lead the firm in the region. I look forward to collaborating with them as we push into new markets and capitalise on future opportunities," group chief executive Scott Kovalik said, who co-founded the institutional trading, investment banking, research and brokerage services firm.

In Sydney, the firm recently hired Sam Coates, former head of European sales trading at Royal Bank of Canada in London, as managing director of international equities.