BT Panorama introduces robotic admin feature

BT Panorama introduces robotic admin featureBY CHLOE WALKER | TUESDAY, 13 SEP 2022 12:29PM
Enabling advisers and support staff to track the status of transactions via the platform's user interface, BT Panorama's new Robotic Integrated Technology Administration (RITA) platform has been launched.
RITA is a fast automated service request tracker and can track over 50 different forms and 398 transaction types.
It also provides advice practices with a business view of their transactions and forms, saving substantial follow-up time, possibly up to 50 hours per year for an advice practice with 300 clients, according to BT's own modelling.
After conducting a pilot of RITA with 50 advice practices in August, BT made the feature available to the more than 6000 advisers and 10,000 support staff using BT Panorama.
BT head of platforms distribution Chris Mather said that RITA is a critical element of BT's support to advice practices, to help them become more efficient and streamline their operating model.
"Most of the advisers and support staff on our platform prefer to access information online, to save time, and we're continuously looking at how we can support them," Mather said.
Meanwhile, BT's chatbot Blue, which earlier this year was made available on the BT Panorama mobile app, is also helping advisers save tie in finding answers about using BT Panorama, BT said.
"Practice professionals and office administrators are critical to improving workflows, managing client expectations and the growth of advice practices, and so we are enhancing BT Panorama in ways that align with how they prefer to work," Mather said.
"Driving efficiencies in back-office processes is a key part of BT's strategy to support advice practices of all sizes."
Future updates to RITA will allow full automation for completing forms, while Blue's capabilities will also be expanded, the company said.
