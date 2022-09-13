Newspaper icon
BT Panorama introduces robotic admin feature

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 13 SEP 2022   12:29PM

Enabling advisers and support staff to track the status of transactions via the platform's user interface, BT Panorama's new Robotic Integrated Technology Administration (RITA) platform has been launched.

RITA is a fast automated service request tracker and can track over 50 different forms and 398 transaction types.

It also provides advice practices with a business view of their transactions and forms, saving substantial follow-up time, possibly up to 50 hours per year for an advice practice with 300 clients, according to BT's own modelling.

After conducting a pilot of RITA with 50 advice practices in August, BT made the feature available to the more than 6000 advisers and 10,000 support staff using BT Panorama.

BT head of platforms distribution Chris Mather said that RITA is a critical element of BT's support to advice practices, to help them become more efficient and streamline their operating model.

"Most of the advisers and support staff on our platform prefer to access information online, to save time, and we're continuously looking at how we can support them," Mather said.

Meanwhile, BT's chatbot Blue, which earlier this year was made available on the BT Panorama mobile app, is also helping advisers save tie in finding answers about using BT Panorama, BT said.

"Practice professionals and office administrators are critical to improving workflows, managing client expectations and the growth of advice practices, and so we are enhancing BT Panorama in ways that align with how they prefer to work," Mather said.

"Driving efficiencies in back-office processes is a key part of BT's strategy to support advice practices of all sizes."

Future updates to RITA will allow full automation for completing forms, while Blue's capabilities will also be expanded, the company said.

Editor's Choice

APRA to modernise regulatory frameworks

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:25PM
APRA has outlined plans for its multi-year program to modernise the architecture of prudential standards for banks, insurers, and super funds.

ASX to close on September 22

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   11:49AM
The ASX will close trading for both its equities (ASX Trade) and futures (ASX 24) markets next week to observe the National Day of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth II.

Cbus appoints head of responsible investment

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:42AM
The $73 billion industry fund has promoted from within and added the role to its investment leadership team.

Legendary US adviser backs Lumiant

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:38AM
Advice platform Lumiant has received backing from high-profile US financial adviser, investor and personal finance commentator Ric Edelman.

