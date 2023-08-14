Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

BT names platform strategy lead

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 14 AUG 2023   11:37AM

Following Westpac's decision to retain and invest in its platforms business, Russell Brinckley will return to the business as its head of platform strategy and development.

Brinckley spent over 20 years at BT before moving to FNZ Australia in March 2022 as its head of solution consulting.

Now back at BT, he will be responsible for leading and delivering product development in alignment with the platform's market strategy, as it continues to focus on supporting advisers to run efficient practices.

He will work alongside the strategy and product leadership team, reporting to BT chief strategy and product officer Kathy Vincent, until she departs for her new role as Australian Retirement Trust's chief retirement officer.

According to BT, Brinckley was instrumental in the development of BT Panorama and the foundation delivery of its managed account offering. Over the following decade, he played a key role in delivering new platform features onto BT Panorama, including the launch of BT Open, it said.

With Westpac's renewed commitment to BT, Brinckley said he is looking forward to leading the development of key initiatives for BT Panorama; "I'm excited to be back at BT."

Vincent shared Brinckley's sentiment.

"We are delighted to welcome Russell back into the fold," she said.

"With his deep knowledge of advice delivery and product development, high is a highly regarded expert in the platforms industry. Russell's broad industry experience will help fortify BT's position as a market leader and financial adviser's platform provider of choice."

As at March 31, BT has $140.3 billion in funds under administration.

Read more: BT PanoramaWestpacRussell BrinckleyBT OpenKathy VincentAustralian Retirement TrustFNZ Australia
