Superannuation

BT confirms changes to super business

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 16 NOV 2021   12:44PM

Financial Standard understands BT is preparing to announce the sale of its superannuation business, with the group confirming changes are underway.

Financial Standard understands several roles were made redundant yesterday, with more expected throughout the week. BT told Financial Standard a consultation period has commenced and those impacted will be offered redeployment opportunities.

The teams directly impacted are believed to include those reporting to head of customer experience and growth Hannah Oakhill. Oakhill reports directly to managing director, superannuation Melinda Howes.

A spokesperson for BT said the business has had "some challenges and are committed to do better for our members and we have proposed some changes to make us more efficient and lower our cost base".

"As a result of these changes, a number of BT Super employees are entering consultation on potential impacts to their role. We would always look for redeployment for our people if their role is impacted by business changes," the spokesperson said.

The changes come as the group gears up to offload the superannuation business to another super fund, it is understood.

However, the spokesperson said the process of reviewing the super business is ongoing.

"We have been very open that Westpac does not believe it is the long-term natural owner of the superannuation business and we have previously said we are starting a process of looking at options for the super business," the spokesperson said.

"This process will take many months - there will not be an outcome this year. As always members' best financial interests come first.

"We continue to work hard to deliver great member outcomes and help Australians have a better financial future."

At August end BT Super and its ASGARD Employee Super were among the 13 MySuper products to fail the inaugural Your Future, Your Super performance test. About a month later Financial Standard was first to report the Asgard option would close, with many members being transferred to BT Super.

In May last year the super business was moved into a new specialist business division after it was determined to lack sufficient scale. Also piled into the new division was its wealth platforms, investments business, general and life insurance, and auto finance.

In August this year the sale of the life insurance business was announced, with Tal Dai-ichi Life Australia paying about $900 million for it.

At its recent annual results announcement, Westpac reinforced its plan to simplify and said it expects to see costs reduce in the year ahead. Having reported a net profit of $5.5 billion, the Finance Sector Union said the bank's efforts to reduce costs "means further job cuts to come".

"Westpac is a highly profitable bank; they can afford to invest in reskilling their workforce to ensure our jobs remain secure. As the industry changes Westpac have an obligation to support their workforce into the jobs of the future," the FSU said.

This article was updated at 1.22pm on Tuesday, November 16.

