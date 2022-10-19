Brookfield Special Investments invests down under

Brookfield Special Investments invests down underBY CHLOE WALKER | WEDNESDAY, 19 OCT 2022 12:46PM
Read more: Brookfield, Panthera Finance, Jamie Hough, Len Chersky
The Canadian investment giant's Special Investments Program has made its first transaction in Australia, providing a $150 million debt facility to Queensland-based Panthera Finance.
The senior secured loan will fund the expansion of the credit management company and refinance the group's existing debt facilities.
The Panthera investment is Brookfield Special Investments (BSI)'s 10th transaction globally but first in Australia, following its launch in 2020.
BSI is a tailored program within Brookfield that provides large-scale, non-control capital investments (debt, hybrid or minority equity) to leading companies globally.
Brookfield Private Equity managing partner Len Chersky said: "We are pleased to make our first BSI investment in Australia."
"The investment in Panthera Finance is a compelling opportunity for Brookfield to partner with, and provide financing to, a growing industry leader with a strong track record. We look forward to supporting further growth in the business over time."
Meanwhile, Panthera Finance managing director Jamie Hough said: "Panthera is delighted to have secured this facility from Brookfield, which will fund our next phase of expansion and consolidate our position as one of the largest participants in the Australian purchased debt ledger sector."
"We are proud that, after thorough due diligence, the highly regarded global investor Brookfield has chosen Panthera to make the first Australian investment for one of its key strategies."
Related News
Editor's Choice
Australian Ethical FUM dips ahead of merger
Perpetual takeover of Pendal progresses
Abrdn launches active sustainable Asian ETF
Aqualand, Qualitas launch $600m luxury project
|Sponsored by
How do you compare to your peers on your ESG journey?
Where do you stand compared to institutional peers on ESG integration, climate risk mitigation, or DE&I? Take our three-minute survey to find out.
|Sponsored by
Why clean energy is a hot topic?
We think growth in the wind and solar technologies will continue to be driven by their compelling economics and continued improvements in technology
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Tim Barber
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD