Brookfield Special Investments invests down under

The Canadian investment giant's Special Investments Program has made its first transaction in Australia, providing a $150 million debt facility to Queensland-based Panthera Finance.

The senior secured loan will fund the expansion of the credit management company and refinance the group's existing debt facilities.

The Panthera investment is Brookfield Special Investments (BSI)'s 10th transaction globally but first in Australia, following its launch in 2020.

BSI is a tailored program within Brookfield that provides large-scale, non-control capital investments (debt, hybrid or minority equity) to leading companies globally.

Brookfield Private Equity managing partner Len Chersky said: "We are pleased to make our first BSI investment in Australia."

"The investment in Panthera Finance is a compelling opportunity for Brookfield to partner with, and provide financing to, a growing industry leader with a strong track record. We look forward to supporting further growth in the business over time."

Meanwhile, Panthera Finance managing director Jamie Hough said: "Panthera is delighted to have secured this facility from Brookfield, which will fund our next phase of expansion and consolidate our position as one of the largest participants in the Australian purchased debt ledger sector."

"We are proud that, after thorough due diligence, the highly regarded global investor Brookfield has chosen Panthera to make the first Australian investment for one of its key strategies."