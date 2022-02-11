NEWS
Investment

Brookfield mulls spinning off AM business

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 11 FEB 2022   12:43PM

Brookfield is considering its future, saying it may look to spin off its asset management business into a separate public company.

In a letter to shareholders, Brookfield Asset Management chief executive Bruce Flatt said the firm is weighing whether it would be better off "asset-light" rather than stay "asset-heavy"; in addition to asset management, Brookfield also has US$50 billion in capital because of retaining profits, making it "asset-heavy" compared to other managers that may have been established more recently or distributed profits to owners annually.

Flatt said if Brookfield were to spin off the business, the estimated equity value would be between US$70 billion and US$100 billion, or US$45 to US$60 a share.

"Pure-play managers have been more in vogue across global markets because they are easier to value and have attracted higher multiples. For many decades our sole focus has been on compounding shareholder capital," he said.

"In addition, our asset management business, started only 25 years ago, would not have been mature enough to consider separating it from our capital. In fact, our business has grown faster and become more profitable because of the capital we have to support it.

"But our asset management business is now one of the largest and fastest-growing scale alternative investment businesses globally. This, together with the added benefit of having the longest duration of annuity-like cash flows of any asset manager, means that it could now simply be separated from our capital."

The asset management business' growth path on its own is very compelling and spinning it off could open up growth opportunities to Brookfield that don't exist today, Flatt said.

"In addition, as our reinsurance and investment operations grow, separating a part of the manager might make sense in order to allow investors who only want exposure to the manager, to own a separate security," he said.

Brookfield is considering its options and, at the end of the day, may choose to do nothing, he added.

In the same letter, Flatt spoke of the growth the firm has seen in the Asia Pacific region, saying its total assets in the region have now hit US$100 billion.

It's quite possible that one-third of Brookfield's business will be in APAC one day, he added.

Australia is where Brookfield first established its APAC presence and its assets here have grown to US$30 billion, including utilities, rail, ports, hospitals, and nursing homes.

"Today in Australia we have access to global capital, but truly are a local player," Flatt said.

Brookfield Asset Management
