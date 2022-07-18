Brookfield, Infratil sell mobile towers

Brookfield Asset Management and Infratil are offloading their stakes in Vodafone New Zealand's passive mobile tower assets.

Brookfield and Infratil bought 49.5% each of the assets in 2019 for NZ$1 billion. Now, alongside Vodafone, which will continue to own the active parts of the network, Brookfield and Infratil have sold the assets for NZ$1.7 billion to InfraRed Capital Partners and Northleaf Capital Partners.

The buyers will own 80% of the assets while Infratil will reinvest and own 20% of the new TowerCo, which comprises 1484 towers and covers 98% of New Zealand's population.

Under the deal, the new TowerCo will sign a 20-year master services agreement with Vodafone New Zealand and commit to an additional 390 sites over the next decade to enhance coverage and capacity.

"We are delighted with this outcome, which highlights again why Vodafone is an excellent Infratil investment," Infratil chief executive Jason Boyes said.

"We have unlocked a significant portion of the value of our original equity invested in Vodafone, whilst retaining that investment and a 20% stake in TowerCo. InfraRed Capital Partners and Northleaf Capital are high-calibre investors who share our vision for what the new TowerCo can deliver across New Zealand. The transaction is a win-win for Infratil shareholders."

Meanwhile, Brookfield Infrastructure managing director Udhay Mathialagan said: "This transaction is a material milestone in the execution of our strategic program to increase use of assets at Vodafone NZ, releasing capital from the network when it makes sense and conditions are supportive and through targeted partnerships around infrastructure."

"This partnership will enhance site choices for wireless operators in New Zealand whilst supporting a strong return on our equity invested in Vodafone NZ three years ago."

The transaction is subject to approval by the Overseas Investment Office but is expected to close in Q4 of this year.