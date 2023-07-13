Brighter Super sees double-digit returns

Brighter Super has reported double-digit returns across several of its investment options for FY23, owing largely to its oversized equities allocations.

Specifically, Brighter Super's MySuper option (the default for Accumulation accounts) produced a 12-month return of 10.62%, while its Growth option returned 12.61%. The

Similarly, Brighter Super's Balanced option returned 10.60% for its accumulation accounts, while the Indexed Balanced option returned 11.65%. Meanwhile, the Socially Responsible Australian Shares option generated 14.63% for the year..

Brighter Super Chief Investment Officerchief investment officer Mark Rider said the strong returns have been results were driven by the recovery in equity markets.

"Australian equities are up sharply over the past financial year and returns from international equities have been even stronger," he said.

Rider said Brighter Super had been overweight in listed equities "relative to its major peers" and underweight in private equity in the MySuper option.

Its infrastructure and credit portfolios also performed strongly, he said.

"In addition to having the right bias in the portfolio towards listed equities and away from private equity, having solid performance across all asset classes, relative to the appropriate benchmark, supported performance versus our peers,'' Rider said.

Rider added the initial merger of LGIAsuper and Energy Super in 2021 had occurred at an "opportune'' time, enabling the best elements of both funds to be combined and for the portfolio to be configured for the market environment it was moving into.

The just-completed Suncorp Super merger will create more opportunity, he said.

"I think it will give us the same opportunity there for us to review the investments that we have and make sure they are best in class for all of our members," Rider said.."