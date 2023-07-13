Brighter Super sees double-digit returns

Brighter Super sees double-digit returnsBY CHLOE WALKER | THURSDAY, 13 JUL 2023 12:31PM
Read more: Brighter Super, Accumulation, MySuper, Australian Shares, Chief Investment Officerchief, Energy Super, Growth, Mark Rider, Suncorp Super
Brighter Super has reported double-digit returns across several of its investment options for FY23, owing largely to its oversized equities allocations.
Specifically, Brighter Super's MySuper option (the default for Accumulation accounts) produced a 12-month return of 10.62%, while its Growth option returned 12.61%. The
Similarly, Brighter Super's Balanced option returned 10.60% for its accumulation accounts, while the Indexed Balanced option returned 11.65%. Meanwhile, the Socially Responsible Australian Shares option generated 14.63% for the year..
Brighter Super Chief Investment Officerchief investment officer Mark Rider said the strong returns have been results were driven by the recovery in equity markets.
"Australian equities are up sharply over the past financial year and returns from international equities have been even stronger," he said.
Rider said Brighter Super had been overweight in listed equities "relative to its major peers" and underweight in private equity in the MySuper option.
Its infrastructure and credit portfolios also performed strongly, he said.
"In addition to having the right bias in the portfolio towards listed equities and away from private equity, having solid performance across all asset classes, relative to the appropriate benchmark, supported performance versus our peers,'' Rider said.
Rider added the initial merger of LGIAsuper and Energy Super in 2021 had occurred at an "opportune'' time, enabling the best elements of both funds to be combined and for the portfolio to be configured for the market environment it was moving into.
The just-completed Suncorp Super merger will create more opportunity, he said.
"I think it will give us the same opportunity there for us to review the investments that we have and make sure they are best in class for all of our members," Rider said.."
Related News
Editor's Choice
Australian inflation downturn on the horizon: AMP|
CBA staff head to Fair Work over WFH policy|
Brighter Super sees double-digit returns|
Lowe hands down RBA board shake up|
|Sponsored by
Building Aussie equity portfolios
Tips and insights on stock selection to achieve a client's investment objectives by AssureInvest's Andrew Doherty.
|Sponsored by
Our passion for sustainability
Jane Ambachtsheer, Global Head of Sustainability, discusses the latest Sustainability Report and our efforts to deliver sustainable returns.
|Sponsored by
Fostering Change With Impact Investing
Read how T. Rowe Price is searching for the winners that are leading the charge and putting capital behind those aiming towards positive outcomes.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Flipping the perspective: What is a fit-for-purpose SoA?
Strategic asset allocation: what matters in the long run
The game's afoot: Unit trusts versus ETPs
Giving more thoughtfully
Patrick Hodgens
FIRETRAIL INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED