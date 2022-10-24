Brighter Super hires former Sunsuper investment manager

Brighter Super has hired the high-profile Jason Huang as head of cash, fixed income and credit.

Huang joins from ANZ Private Banking, where as a senior portfolio manager, he was responsible for investment research, governance and fund manager review across several asset classes.

Before that, he worked at Sunsuper for seven years as an investment manager.

There, he ran investment research, strategy implementation and asset allocation within fixed-income, cash and cash-plus asset classes.

From July 2007 to November 2011, he was an assistant portfolio manager and trader in Principal Global Investors' fixed-income team.

Earlier in his career, Huang did an 18-month stint as a pricing analyst at JPMorgan Chase and a credit derivative swap analyst at Deutsche Bank.

"We are delighted to welcome Jason into the investment team as head of Fixed Interest, Credit and Cash. Jason brings a wealth of experience to the team and adds to its depth of knowledge," said Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann.

"We look forward to his input into the asset class and the broader team," she said.

Mann is responsible for the performance, construction, and continuous management of the global and Australian equities asset classes.

Additionally, she is responsible for the ESG integration and ESG risk management across all of the fund's investments and asset classes.