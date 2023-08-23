Bravura hires global head of product

Bravura Solutions has named Greg Johnson as its new head, amid intentions to shift towards a product-centric business structure.

In the role, Johnson will lead Bravura's global product team and work on simplifying and unifying its suite of products throughout the wealth value chain, with a focus on creating repeatable, scalable, and easily integrated solutions, Bravura said.

The group explained this will include Johnson collaborating closely with global clients to develop and streamline technology and business processes, aiming to improve efficiency and enhance customer experience through digital delivery.

Prior to joining Bravura, Johnson held senior roles at AMP, TAL and Nano Digital Home Loans, where he was most recently B2B group executive.

Before that, he was general manager at Challenger and was responsible for the company's underlying growth strategy in the annuities and life business units, which included its group portfolio and mergers and acquisitions strategy.

"The appointment of a global head of product and centralised product management team is a crucial step in Bravura's journey to becoming a product-centric organisation, unifying its global resources and creating a clear roadmap for product innovation," Bravura chief executive Andrew Russell said.

Russell added the new hire has extensive financial services experience which will help him identify customer pain points and "how Bravura products can better meet their strategic goals in the wealth management and funds administration space."

"Our clients are looking to us to help them drive down costs, reduce complexity and increase efficiencies and I'm confident that Greg will help us achieve these aims in a way that resonates with clients and helps increase our footprint in key markets across the globe," he said.

Commenting on his appointment, Johnson said there is a huge opportunity to build on the group's capabilities and assist clients become more efficient, streamlined, and profitable.

"I'm looking forward to working with clients on our product innovation plans and helping them innovate in some of the most tightly regulated industries in the global markets in which we operate," he said.

Bravura said it has over US$5 trillion in funds under administration on its platforms.