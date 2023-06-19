Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Bravura chief executive to leave

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 19 JUN 2023   12:37PM

Libby Roy has stepped down as Bravura Solutions' chief executive and managing director, less than 12 months into the role.

Roy became Bravura's chief executive at the end of August 2022 after serving as a non-executive director for two and a half years.

Roy will remain with the company until June 30 for handover and transition purposes, Bravura said. There was no reasoning given for her departure.

As Bravura searches for Roy's replacement, current independent non-executive director Andrew Russell will step in as interim chief executive.

Russell was previously chief executive of Class, until it was acquired by HUB24 last year.

Bravura chair Matthew Quinn said the new chief executive will be selected on their ability to provide exceptional service to its customers, lead its talented employees and create value for shareholders.

"We thank Libby for her time as chief executive," he added.

Quinn himself only joined recently, taking up the chair role on May 31. Russell had been acting as chair since March 31 when Neil Brokhuizen stepped down.

The news comes after Roy led an $80 million restructure of the Bravura operating model, shifting some leadership roles.

Roy said she intended to use the proceeds for an operational change program ($22m), and fund negative cashflow and transaction costs ($36m), while the remainder ($22m) would provide a buffer in the balance sheet.

The program also included a newly created role of chief commercial officer, which was given to chief financial officer Brent Henley.

In his place, Harmen Fredizke was made acting chief financial officer.

At the time, Roy said that she was "pleased with the success of the institutional offer and the strong support shown by both our existing institutional shareholders and the broader investment community".

Three months into his tenure, Fredrikze resigned to pursue other opportunities.

