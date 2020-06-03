NEWS
Executive Appointments
Boutique to open Sydney office
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 JUN 2020   12:03PM

A Melbourne boutique has opened a Sydney office and added to its distribution team as its looks to expand its presence in the retail market.

Scott Curtis is joining Warakirri Asset Management as a business development manager from Liverpool Partners where he worked on the origination team that sourced mid-market private investments.

In his new role, Curtis will be responsible for Warakirri's relationships in the family office, high-net-worth and retail advice channels in New South Wales and Queensland.

He reports to Stuart Devlin, who heads the boutique's distribution.

It comes as Warakirri opens a new Sydney office, to be staffed by Curtis and Joe Marassa, who joined in March as the head of marketing and product. The new office is slated for a mid-July opening.

The 27-year-old business manages about $2 billion (including commitments). It is best known for its agricultural and ethical investment capabilities.

Traditional client base has been institutionals and charitable trusts but the business has made a push into other channels in recent years.

Earlier this year, it started to shift away from multi-manager structure, appointing NorthCape Capital - with whom it has a 15-year-long relationship - as the sole manager for about $375 million of retail FUM across its equities strategies.

