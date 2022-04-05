Border rule-breaking former adviser banned

Mark Babbage, the financial adviser who was jailed last year for breaching Western Australia's tough border restrictions to attend the AFL Grand Final, has been banned from providing advice for 10 years.

Babbage was arrested by Western Australia police three days after the 2021 AFL Grand Final in Perth, having travelled from Melbourne via the Northern Territory using false documents. Police acted on an anonymous tip-off.

Less than a month later, Capstone Financial Planning - his licensee - revoked his authorisation after he was convicted of failing to comply with a direction under the Emergency Management Act 2005 and of gaining a benefit by fraud in contravention of the Criminal Code WA. Babbage was sentenced to 10 months jail by the Perth Magistrates Court.

At the time, ASIC confirmed to Financial Standard that it was aware of Babbage's conduct and was considering the issues in relation to his authorisations. The regulator has the power to act against anyone who has been convicted of fraud.

Now, the regulator has determined Babbage "lacks the honesty and integrity to participate in the financial services and credit industries".

Effective March 11, Babbage is banned from providing financial services or engaging in credit activities for 10 years. He is also prohibited from controlling an entity that carries out financial services or credit activities and banned from performing any function related to the provision of credit services.

Further, because of his fraud conviction, Babbage is automatically disqualified from managing corporations for five years.

Babbage was a member of the Finance Brokers Association of Australia. In a statement to Financial Standard at the time of his conviction, the FBAA commented: "We are aware of the media reports around Mark Babbage and are undertaking an investigation. The FBAA upholds a high standard for membership, and the integrity of our members is non-negotiable."

Babbage has the right to appeal ASIC's decision to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal. As it stands, his banning is in effect until March 2032.