Executive Appointments

BNP Paribas names APAC head of stewardship

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 30 SEP 2022   12:22PM

Singapore-based Jane Karen Ho is the new head of stewardship, Asia Pacific at BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNPP AM).

In her new role, Ho will lead the firm's stewardship activities in Asia Pacific, including researching key corporate governance issues, undertaking direct and collaborative engagement on sustainable themes, and working with policymakers on key issues relating to sustainable finance.

She will report to BNPP AM's global head of stewardship Michael Herskovich, and regionally to Angelia Chin, BNPP AM's Singapore chief executive.

Prior to joining BNPP AM, Ho was director of investor practice at the Asia Investor Group on Climate Change (AIGCC) where she spearheaded global initiatives including the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative, the Paris-Aligned Investment Initiative, and the Investor Agenda.

She also launched and led AIGCC's Asia Utilities Engagement Program, a collaborative engagement program that runs in parallel to Climate Action 100+.

Before that, Ho was an equities portfolio manager at JP Morgan Asset Management for more than 10 years.

"We are very pleased to welcome Jane to BNP Paribas Asset Management as we continue to reinforce and extend the firm's commitment to sustainable investing in Asia Pacific," Herskovich said.

"Jane will be a hugely valuable addition to the Global Sustainability Centre as we increase our engagement with issuers in the region."

Meanwhile, Chin said that the addition of Ho to the Asia Pacific sustainability team will be invaluable as BNP Paribas continues to expand its sustainable capabilities in Singapore and the region.

"She will be instrumental in the development of our robust approach to corporate governance and ambition in terms of stewardship activities as we further cement our position as the sustainable investor for a changing world," Chin said.

