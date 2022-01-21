BNP Paribas AM appoints wholesale distribution head

BNP Paribas Asset Management promoted from within to fill the role of head of wholesale distribution for Australia and New Zealand.

Previously head of key accounts and research within the wholesale distribution team, Thira Ngoeun now leads that team, effective January 1.

Ngoeun is now responsible for growing the business' funds under management, working with dealer groups, private wealth firms, family offices, consultant and research houses, platform providers and the like.

He brings more than 12 years' experience in financial services, having previously held roles with Nikko Asset Management, BlackRock and AMP.

"We are pleased to appoint Thira to such a pivotal role in our robust wholesale distribution team," BNP Paribas Asset Management Australia chief executive David Grybas.

"Thira's knowledge of the market and experience in building relationships is key, particularly at an exciting time for us where we are launching more sustainable and thematic strategies into the market."

Ngoeun reports directly to Grybas.