Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

BlockFi files for bankruptcy, crypto contagion worsens

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 29 NOV 2022   12:16PM

Another multi-billion crypto exchange bites the dust, BlockFi has filed for Chapter 11 protection, commencing a restructuring proceeding to stabilise its business.

As part of its restructuring, BlockFi will focus on recovering all obligations owed to its counterparties, including FTX.

But due to the recent collapse of FTX and its ensuing bankruptcy process, which remains ongoing, BlockFi expects that recoveries from it will be delayed.

Berkeley Research Group, managing director, BlockFi's financial advisor, Mark Renzi said: "With the collapse of FTX, the BlockFi management team and board of directors immediately took action to protect clients and the company."

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

"From inception, BlockFi has worked to positively shape the cryptocurrency industry and advance the sector. BlockFi looks forward to a transparent process that achieves the best outcome for all clients and other stakeholders," he added.

BlockFi will continue to operate its business, retaining trained internal resources for critical business functions during the Chapter 11 process. Though the company has also initiated an internal plan to considerably reduce expenses, including labor costs.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

BlockFi has US$256.9 million in cash on hand, which is expected to provide sufficient liquidity to support certain operations during the restructuring process.

Last week, BlockFi wrote to its clients that it was "shocked" and "dismayed" by the news regarding FTX and Alameda, as a result, it said it couldn't operate business as usual.

Read more: BlockFiFTXCryptoAlamedaBerkeley Research GroupMark Renzi
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC sues BPS Financial over crypto claims
Crypto companies halt withdrawals
Unlicensed crypto platforms robbing investors
ASIC issues warnings on investment scams
Crypto chosen over defensive assets
Crypto exchange owners charged
Bitcoin bonanza amid COVID-19 crisis
Crypto scams bite UK
Aussie fintech launches index-style crypto fund
Crypto exchange enters superannuation market

Editor's Choice

Perpetual names planned post-acquisition executive lineup

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:18PM
Perpetual has revealed the notional appointments for its executive committee, who will lead the combined group following completion of its proposed acquisition of Pendal Group (Pendal).

Marketing oversight must improve: ASIC

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:07PM
ASIC named and shamed more responsible entities in need of improving their oversight of investment managers' marketing practices, raising concerns over five funds totalling about $705 million in assets.

Six local funds in world's top 100: Study

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:05PM
There are six Australian entities in the top 100 asset owners by size, according to Willis Towers Watson's Thinking Ahead Institute.

AMP appoints new chief financial officer

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:43PM
AMP has appointed Peter Fredricson as chief financial officer and member of the group executive committee, commencing his tenure on 9 January 2023.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.