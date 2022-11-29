BlockFi files for bankruptcy, crypto contagion worsens

Another multi-billion crypto exchange bites the dust, BlockFi has filed for Chapter 11 protection, commencing a restructuring proceeding to stabilise its business.

As part of its restructuring, BlockFi will focus on recovering all obligations owed to its counterparties, including FTX.

But due to the recent collapse of FTX and its ensuing bankruptcy process, which remains ongoing, BlockFi expects that recoveries from it will be delayed.

Berkeley Research Group, managing director, BlockFi's financial advisor, Mark Renzi said: "With the collapse of FTX, the BlockFi management team and board of directors immediately took action to protect clients and the company."

"From inception, BlockFi has worked to positively shape the cryptocurrency industry and advance the sector. BlockFi looks forward to a transparent process that achieves the best outcome for all clients and other stakeholders," he added.

BlockFi will continue to operate its business, retaining trained internal resources for critical business functions during the Chapter 11 process. Though the company has also initiated an internal plan to considerably reduce expenses, including labor costs.

BlockFi has US$256.9 million in cash on hand, which is expected to provide sufficient liquidity to support certain operations during the restructuring process.

Last week, BlockFi wrote to its clients that it was "shocked" and "dismayed" by the news regarding FTX and Alameda, as a result, it said it couldn't operate business as usual.