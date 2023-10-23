Newspaper icon
Blackwattle to take over Watermark fund

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 23 OCT 2023   12:12PM

Blackwattle Investment Partners (Blackwattle) will take over responsibility of the Watermark Absolute Return Fund (WARF) following the retirement of its founder, Justin Braitling.

The independent fund manager is already well acquainted with Blackwattle, with former investment managers Daniel Broeren and Robert Hawkesford joining the newly formed boutique in May.

In transferring management responsibilities, Watermark staff will move across to Blackwattle and continue working on the fund, which boasts $90 million in funds under management (FUM). WARF's name will also be changed to the Blackwattle Small Cap Long-Short Quality Fund.

While Blackwattle said it will employ a similar long/short investment process to Watermark, there will be changes that investors should consider. For example, WARF currently employs a 'variable beta' strategy where the fund's market exposure or 'beta' is actively managed. Watermark has retained very low market risk settings in recent years.

Blackwattle intends to pivot the fund to a 'small companies' extension' strategy (130/30). This strategy will focus more on smaller companies and retain higher market exposures though the investment cycle.

Blackwattle said the new investment manager can reduce market risk under the revised mandate by holding up to 50% of the fund's capital in cash. The balance will be invested in the Australian share market.

To give the new investment manager time to adjust to the new strategy, the fund will also enter a six-month transition period, allowing the Blackwattle time to bring up the fund's exposure and deploy the capital in the new investment universe.

Blackwattle managing director and chief investment officer Michael Skinner said the firm is "extremely privileged" to take on the management of the Watermark Fund.

"The entire Blackwattle team is fiercely focused on protecting unitholder capital, and delivering strong above market returns," Skinner said.

"Braitling has contributed greatly to Australia's funds management industry, we wish he and his family the very best."

Meantime, Braitling said: "After 30 years of investing in Australian public companies as an institutional investor, I have decided it is time to retire and pursue other interests."

"I have enjoyed tremendously my years managing money for our investors and believe deeply in the merits of the fund's strategy."

This will be Blackwattle's fifth investment portfolio. The others include the Australian Small Cap Quality, Mid Cap Quality, Large Cap Quality and Long-Short 130/30 Quality funds.

Read more: Blackwattle Investment PartnersJustin BraitlingWatermark FundMichael SkinnerDaniel BroerenRobert Hawkesford
