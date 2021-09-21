NEWS
Regulatory

BlackRock warns against reforms based on assumptions

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 21 SEP 2021   12:41PM

In its submission to the inquiry into common ownership, BlackRock point out the theory behind the inquiry is "based on fundamental misconceptions", adding that any possible reforms based on ideas still under debate would be premature.

Citing a 2015 study of the US airline industry and claims that common ownership led to increased ticket prices between 2001 and 2014, BlackRock said the theory of common ownership leading to decreased competition "is based on fundamental misconceptions about the role of fund managers as shareholders on behalf of diverse clients with diverse portfolios, objectives and expectations".

BlackRock said subsequent studies have now made clear several points that were assumed in the 2015 study, key among them being that fund manager are not the asset owners and therefore "aggregated regulatory filings are al ill-suited data point for common ownership".

"Many early studies on common ownership were based on data drawn from US regulatory filings, which aggregate shareholdings under the fund manager name. The result is that these 13F filings overstate the true degree of common ownership among the ultimate beneficial owners of the firms," the fund manager said.

"The economic beneficiaries, however, are the diverse clients - who themselves hold diverse portfolios. This distinction is critical for interpreting incentives to engage in anti-competitive conduct."

It added that even for fund managers, it can be difficult to know the extent of common ownership within a client's total portfolio as they often only manage and have visibility of a portion.

"For example, suppose a superannuation fund has a stake in fund A and another stake in fund B. If A and B are funds from different fund managers, the manager of A will likely not know about B and may not observe B's holdings," BlackRock said.

It also said that concerns around common ownership assume fund managers are incentivised to favour reduced competition, but this isn't the case.

BlackRock said: "Fund managers fundamentally don't have an incentive to favour reduced competition in a sector, as this may harm client holdings in other sectors or portfolios, e.g. an airline ticket is an input cost as part of the supply chain to almost all sectors."

"Fund managers are paid fees which are a small fraction of the total assets they manage on behalf of their clients and are incentivised to deliver financial performance - competing against other fund managers on the basis of cost, quality and innovation."

It said company managers are also unlikely to have any incentive to prioritise the perceived interest of a minority of common shareholders over the majority of non-common owners.

"For both fund managers and company managers, incentives to prefer softer competition are lacking, while strong disincentives to anti-competitive or collusive behaviour do exist, in the form of severe regulatory, reputational and even criminal penalties," BlackRock said.

It also said "no plausible causal mechanism between common ownership and competitive effects such as increased product prices has been established" and that flaws in the methodology and data used in previous studies has been exposed.

It added: "Any law reform based on an idea still subject to rigorous debate, is in our view, premature and inconsistent with the approach taken overseas. Further, this would abruptly impose direct costs and restrictions on Australians and their savings for an unproven consumer or market outcome."

