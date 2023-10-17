Newspaper icon
Investment

BlackRock unveils new gold ETF

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 17 OCT 2023   12:25PM

The BlackRock iShares Physical Gold ETF (GLDN) will soon be available to financial advisers and investors, offering exposure to physical gold at a low cost.

Priced at 18 basis points (or 0.18%), GLDN reflects the fund manager's commitment to providing lower-cost investment solutions, together with a range of core index building blocks and other portfolio offerings, BlackRock Australasia head of wealth Chantal Giles said.

"Gold has had a long history of remaining resilient during multiple business cycles and volatile market events which has underpinned the appeal of the commodity over time," Giles said.

"GLDN aims to make it easier and simpler for advisers and investors to gain exposure to physical gold via a low-cost structure."

BlackRock Australasia iShares ETF and index investment specialist Tamara Stats said when facing periods of market uncertainty, investors have turned to assets such as gold as a diversifier to traditional investments such as equities and bonds.

"Global events this year have meant that the prevailing investment narrative has shifted which has brought gold back to the front of investors' minds," Stats said.

"We are pleased to be able to offer Australian advisers and investors the opportunity to gain exposure to gold on the exchange."

Last month, BlackRock launched the iShares US Treasury Bond ETF (IUSG), priced at 15 basis points.

It also listed two new core ETFs, the iShares Core FTSE Global Infrastructure (AUD Hedged) ETF (GLIN) and the iShares Core FTSE Global Property ex Australia (AUD Hedged) ETF (GLPR) in May.

Life insurance industry profits double, premiums rise: KPMG

ANDREW MCKEAN
Life insurance profits in Australia have soared to $1.2 billion, doubling in the year to 30 June 2023, primarily due to gains in superannuation business, according to KPMG's annual market review.

Equip Super welcomes new chair

CHLOE WALKER
Michael Cameron will become the fund's new chair, replacing Danny Casey.

The ugly truth: Unattractive fund managers are investment darlings

ANDREW MCKEAN
According to a study by Shanghai Jiao Tong University, having a face only a mother could love pays off in funds management, as unattractive fundies outperform their good-looking peers.

