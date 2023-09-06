BlackRock to launch US Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares US Treasury Bond ETF (IUSG) will soon be available to local financial advisers and investors, offering exposure to some of the most liquid securities in the world.

Priced at 15 basis points, which according to BlackRock is 25% cheaper than the nearest competing ETF in Australia, IUSG will be benchmarked to the ICE US Treasury Core Bond AUD Hedged Index.

Through the fund, local investors will gain exposure to a portfolio of bonds issued by the US government, ranging from one to 30-year maturities.

BlackRock Australasia head of wealth Chantal Giles said the new offering reflects BlackRock's commitment to lead the market in providing Australian advisers and investors with greater access to the global bond market on the local exchange.

"Australian investors are increasingly using fixed income ETFs as important tools to help navigate market uncertainty and to take advantage of the highest yields seen in years," Giles said.

"Today's announcement will ensure they have affordable and efficient access to a portfolio of US Treasuries that are among the most liquid securities in the world."

BlackRock Australasia iShares ETF and index investments specialist Tamara Stats said Australian advisers and investors can consider adding US Treasuries alongside Australian Treasuries as an additional portfolio diversification tool.

US Treasury exposure also gives investors access to an income stream, presently at multi-year highs, Stats said.

"As the pioneer of bond ETFs globally, we are pleased that the upcoming addition to our local iShares product suite will enable us to offer more fixed income ETFs to Australian advisers and investors than any other issuer in the market," she said.

In May, BlackRock launched two new core ETFs, the iShares Core FTSE Global Infrastructure (AUD Hedged) ETF (GLIN) and the iShares Core FTSE Global Property ex Australia (AUD Hedged) ETF (GLPR).

Not dissimilar to IUSG, the ETFs were priced at 20 basis points, less than half the current management fee of similar ETFs in the Australian market. The ETF fees were dropped even lower to 15 basis points in July.