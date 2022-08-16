Newspaper icon
Investment

BlackRock Real Assets buys battery grid business

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 16 AUG 2022   12:11PM

The buyout and $1 billon spending commitment towards Akaysha Energy demonstrates the investment giant's continued support of green energy projects in Australia.

This marks the first battery storage investment made by BlackRock's Climate Infrastructure business, part of BlackRock Real Assets, in the Asia Pacific region.

As part of the acquisition, BlackRock will fund the development of over 1GW (Gigawatt) of battery storage assets across Akaysha's nine projects in the National Electricity Market (NEM).

The battery storage assets, which have the capacity to resolve the intermittency of renewable energy sources such as wind or solar power, also enhance the reliability of the grid by providing voltage management, system strength, inertia, and frequency control services.

At full capacity, Akaysha's projects will help accelerate the roll-out of a further 4000MW (megawatt) of supply of clean, affordable renewable energy across Australia, BlackRock said.

The investment is expected to reduce over 15 million tons of CO2 equivalent emissions over the lifetime of the projects.

"As renewable energy infrastructure continues to mature in Australia, investment is required in battery storage assets to ensure the resilience and reliability of the grid, especially with the continued earlier-than-expected retirement of coal-fired power stations," BlackRock co-head of climate infrastructure, APAC Charlie Reid said.

"For our clients, we see tremendous long-term growth potential in the development of advanced battery storage assets across Australia and in other Asia-Pacific markets and look forward to working with Akaysha to ensure an orderly transition to a cleaner and secure energy future."

BlackRock head of Australasia Andrew Landman added: "This investment reflects our commitment to accelerating Australia's energy transition."

"BlackRock is pleased to be contributing to the development of significant battery storage assets that will enhance the grid infrastructure across Australia and, in effect, ensure the delivery of increased energy security for all Australians."

Meanwhile, Akaysha's managing director Nick Carter said that by tapping into BlackRock's global capabilities and track record in climate infrastructure, Akaysha is excited to fulfil its ambitions in accelerating the installation of utility-scale energy storage technologies.

