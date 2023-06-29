Newspaper icon
BlackRock raises $500m for Super Battery

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 29 JUN 2023   12:47PM

BlackRock Alternatives has secured over $500 million from Australian and global institutional and sovereign co-investors to expedite the development of the Waratah Super Battery.

The Waratah Super Battery (WSB), believed to be one the largest committed battery energy storage systems globally, was designed to act as a 'shock absorber' for sudden power surges, including those caused by bushfires or lightning strikes.

BlackRock head of Australasia Andrew Landman said: "This is a prime example of how the private sector can partner with governments at all levels to support Australia's orderly transition to a low-carbon world. Ultimately, our contribution will support the delivery of a more diversified and secure energy mix for all Australians."

Blackrock co-head of climate infrastructure Charlie Reid said: "We firmly believe battery storage is the critical technology of today - applied both on a small scale in homes and for large-scale battery platforms like the Waratah Super Battery. BlackRock is pleased to invest in the Waratah Super Battery, on behalf of our clients, to deliver the storage capacity needed to enable greater reliability and resilience to the power grid that will help Australia achieve its renewable ambitions."

Australian investors in the WSB include the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) and NGS Super.

Clean Energy Finance Corporation chief executive Ian Learmonth said: "Long and short duration storage assets are critical to building an energy network fit for purpose in the 21st century, enabling Australia to capitalise on its abundant natural resources of wind and solar to decarbonise the grid."

"Battery storage underpins a future balanced grid, ensuring that more clean energy can reach more consumers and providing network stability as coal continues to exit the network earlier than predicted. Our investment in the Waratah Super Battery supports a secure grid powered by renewable energy and fit for a future, low emissions economy."

Meanwhile, NGS Super chief investment officer Ben Squires said: "We are very excited to be investing alongside BlackRock in the Waratah Super Battery, a critical piece of infrastructure for NSW's energy future."

"Investments such as these support NGS Super's target of creating a carbon neutral investment portfolio by 2030. By investing in this innovative project, we are not only driving positive environmental impact but also generating long-term value for our members and stakeholders."

Recently, NGS Super, along with the Minderoo Foundation, backed the Adamantem Environment Opportunities Fund, which announced its first close of $150 million.

The Adamantem Environment Opportunities Fund aims to support businesses valued between $50 million and $100 million that are dedicated to transitioning to a net zero economy.

