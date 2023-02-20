BlackRock cuts fees on iShares ETFs

BlackRock Australia is reducing fees on two of its iShares ETFs, the iShares Core S&P / ASX200 ETF (IOZ) to 0.05% or five basis points (bps) and iShares Core Composite Bond ETF (IAF) to 0.10% or 10bps.

This is a reduction of 44% and 33%, respectively.

"As both the largest investment manager and the largest ETF issuer by assets in the world, BlackRock is committed to passing on scale benefits to Australian advisers and investors," BlackRock deputy head of Australasia Jason Collins said.

As more Australian investors move beyond individual security selection to holistic portfolio construction, indexing core exposures can simplify how advisers and investors build their portfolios, Collins added.

"BlackRock has benefited from a 30 year-plus history in the Australian market and during that time has developed a diversified business with partner advice and institutional firms," he said.

"To be able to deliver a meaningful fee reduction, particularly in a time of heightened inflation and volatile markets, is very pleasing."

Meanwhile, BlackRock head of wealth Australasia Chantal Giles said: "The best outcomes for building wealth are achieved over decades of steady long-term investing."

"iShares core ETFs play a critical role because they offer advisers a low-cost way to build well-diversified portfolios for their end clients."

By reducing the fee of IOZ and IAF, we share the cost savings achieved through our scale with advisers to enable them to build better tailored portfolios to meet their clients' individual needs, Giles added.

Blackrock iShares and Index Investments Asia-Pacific head Peter Loehnert said in reflecting on the firm's growth in the Asia-Pacific region, it's gratifying to see the broad spectrum of Australian wealth clients use iShares ETFs are core portfolio building blocks and whole portfolio solutions.

"We continually work to offer increased affordability to all types of investors," Leohnert said.

"Our decision to cut the fees on two Australian core iShares ETFs is another example of how we are consistently focused on finding ways to pass on the benefits of our scale to investors to support them in achieving their individual financial goals."