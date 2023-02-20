Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

BlackRock cuts fees on iShares ETFs

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 20 FEB 2023   12:26PM

BlackRock Australia is reducing fees on two of its iShares ETFs, the iShares Core S&P / ASX200 ETF (IOZ) to 0.05% or five basis points (bps) and iShares Core Composite Bond ETF (IAF) to 0.10% or 10bps.

This is a reduction of 44% and 33%, respectively.

"As both the largest investment manager and the largest ETF issuer by assets in the world, BlackRock is committed to passing on scale benefits to Australian advisers and investors," BlackRock deputy head of Australasia Jason Collins said.

As more Australian investors move beyond individual security selection to holistic portfolio construction, indexing core exposures can simplify how advisers and investors build their portfolios, Collins added.

"BlackRock has benefited from a 30 year-plus history in the Australian market and during that time has developed a diversified business with partner advice and institutional firms," he said.

"To be able to deliver a meaningful fee reduction, particularly in a time of heightened inflation and volatile markets, is very pleasing."

Sponsored Video
Get a step ahead of admin

Meanwhile, BlackRock head of wealth Australasia Chantal Giles said: "The best outcomes for building wealth are achieved over decades of steady long-term investing."

"iShares core ETFs play a critical role because they offer advisers a low-cost way to build well-diversified portfolios for their end clients."

By reducing the fee of IOZ and IAF, we share the cost savings achieved through our scale with advisers to enable them to build better tailored portfolios to meet their clients' individual needs, Giles added.

Blackrock iShares and Index Investments Asia-Pacific head Peter Loehnert said in reflecting on the firm's growth in the Asia-Pacific region, it's gratifying to see the broad spectrum of Australian wealth clients use iShares ETFs are core portfolio building blocks and whole portfolio solutions.

"We continually work to offer increased affordability to all types of investors," Leohnert said.

"Our decision to cut the fees on two Australian core iShares ETFs is another example of how we are consistently focused on finding ways to pass on the benefits of our scale to investors to support them in achieving their individual financial goals."

Read more: BlackRock Investment Management AustraliaChantal GilesJason CollinsPeter Loehnert
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

BlackRock implements ETF stock split
BlackRock unveils new iShares ETF
BlackRock, NAB Private Wealth unveil iShares ETF suite
BlackRock, NAB collaborate on ETF suite
BlackRock appoints head of iShares, index investment
BlackRock launches ESG model portfolios
BlackRock strengthens Australasia, APAC leadership
BlackRock Australia expands client distribution team
BlackRock adds to APAC leadership
BlackRock unifies offering, rejigs executives

Editor's Choice

JANA awarded mandate by NFP

CHLOE WALKER
In a new mandate win, JANA will provide traditional advisory services, strategic advice and portfolio construction and risk assessment for Community Trust South.

Support staff key to advice firm longevity: Report

KARREN VERGARA
Financial advice firms are looking to hire more service-support staff in 2023 as many review their pay and benefits packages to remain competitive in an overheated market.

Allianz Retire+ launches new retirement income solution

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Allianz Retire+ has launched its new retirement income product, designed to enhance the provision of retirement planning for advisers.

CountPlus appoints new chief risk officer

ANDREW MCKEAN
CountPlus has appointed a new chief risk officer from Australian Executor Trustees (AET).

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Pease

GLOBAL HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY
RUSSELL INVESTMENT GROUP
Andrew Pease has come a long way from his quiet hometown on the Bass Strait. One thing that has stayed with him throughout his impressive career in financial services is his down to earth nature. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.