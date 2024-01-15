Newspaper icon
BlackRock bags Global Infrastructure Partners for US$12.5bn

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 15 JAN 2024   12:47PM

BlackRock has struck a deal to acquire Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) for US$12.5 billion in cash and common stock.

The transaction will create an infrastructure private markets investment platform with a combined client assets under management (AUM) of over US$150 billion.

The deal aims to deliver clients market-leading, holistic infrastructure expertise across equity, debt and solutions at substantial scale. This synergy is hoped to support deal flow and co-investment opportunities.

Post-acquisition, GIP's management team, led by Bayo Ogunlesi and its founding partners, will helm the combined infrastructure platform, ensuring leadership continuity and alignment with BlackRock's strategic goals.

"Infrastructure is one of the most exciting long-term investment opportunities, as a number of structural shifts re-shape the global economy," said BlackRock chair and chief executive Larry Fink.

"We believe the expansion of both physical and digital infrastructure will continue to accelerate, as governments prioritise self-sufficiency and security through increased domestic industrial capacity, energy independence, and onshoring or near-shoring of critical sectors.

"Policymakers are only just beginning to implement once-in-a-generation financial incentives for new infrastructure technologies and projects."

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions, with an expected closure in the third quarter of 2024.

Meanwhile, BlackRock announced US$10 trillion in AUM following US$289 billion of full year net inflows, including $96 billion in the fourth quarter.

The asset management giant also reported flat full year revenue primarily driven by the negative impact of markets on average AUM, partially offset by higher technology services revenue.

"As we've seen before, when investors were ready to put money back to work, they did it with BlackRock," Fink said.

"We enter 2024 with strong momentum - $10 trillion in AUM, accelerating flows, and an organisation positioned for the future."

