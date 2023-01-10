Newspaper icon
BlackRock appoints APAC head of wealth

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 10 JAN 2023   12:37PM

BlackRock has named veteran James Raby as its APAC head of wealth, based in Hong Kong.

He will report into BlackRock chair and head of APAC Rachel Lord and replaces Guilherme Lima.

With more than 15 years of experience at the firm, Raby has held various leadership roles across strategy, corporate development, finance and audit in London, San Francisco, New York, and Hong Kong.

Most recently he served as APAC chief financial officer where he oversaw finance, corporate strategy, and corporate development initiatives across the region.

His service with the firm dates back to 2005, when he was a director of strategy for Barclays and later a principal at BGI, which BlackRock acquired in 2008.

He worked closely with BlackRock's APAC business throughout his time at the firm, particularly in his capacity as a member of the global strategy team and as global head of financial planning and analysis.

Commenting on his appointment, Raby said he is honored to have the opportunity to lead the firm's wealth business.

"APAC wealth clients are keenly focused on partners who understand their business and the challenges they face," he explained.

"This is critical to ensure we are bringing our clients the most relevant solutions. I look forward to developing closer client partnerships with an aim to meet their long-term investment goals."

Lord added: "Our partnerships with wealth management, retail banking and private banking clients in the region have grown significantly over the last two years, powered by our sharp focus on whole portfolios to help their end clients achieve greater resilience."

