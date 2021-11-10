Bitcoin exposure added to platform

Monochrome Asset Management's flagship fund, which tracks the price of bitcoin, has launched through Praemium.

The Monochrome Bitcoin Fund (MBF) is available to wholesale investors through the Powerwrap product suite.

MBF provides access to a pure bitcoin fund via an IDPS-like scheme, supported with complementary research and education.

The Fund targets nearly 100% allocation to bitcoin and securely stores the asset with BitGo Trust. MBF has a buy and hold strategy and does not engage in derivatives, leverage, or short selling.

The minimum investment is $25,000 and has a 1.5% p.a. management fee.

"With consumer demand for digital assets on the rise, Praemium has stepped forward as the first-movers to support regulated investment vehicles offering investment-grade exposure to bitcoin via the MBF," Monochrome chief executive Jeff Yew said.

Praemium's approval of the fund comes after the firm's recent launch of Monochrome Research which is dedicated digital assets research and education division to meet the growing need for investor education on the asset class.

"Monochrome is setting the standard for exposure to digital assets in Australia and we are excited to be able to offer this investment opportunity to our wholesale clients via the Powerwrap product suite," Praemium head of investment managers and governance Damian Cilmi said.

"There is growing interest in the high net wealth investor segment for cryptocurrency investment opportunities and the formation of Monochrome Research shows industry-defining leadership on building knowledge and education around this space."