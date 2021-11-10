NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

Bitcoin exposure added to platform

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 NOV 2021   12:14PM

Monochrome Asset Management's flagship fund, which tracks the price of bitcoin, has launched through Praemium.

The Monochrome Bitcoin Fund (MBF) is available to wholesale investors through the Powerwrap product suite.

MBF provides access to a pure bitcoin fund via an IDPS-like scheme, supported with complementary research and education.

The Fund targets nearly 100% allocation to bitcoin and securely stores the asset with BitGo Trust. MBF has a buy and hold strategy and does not engage in derivatives, leverage, or short selling.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

The minimum investment is $25,000 and has a 1.5% p.a. management fee.

"With consumer demand for digital assets on the rise, Praemium has stepped forward as the first-movers to support regulated investment vehicles offering investment-grade exposure to bitcoin via the MBF," Monochrome chief executive Jeff Yew said.

Praemium's approval of the fund comes after the firm's recent launch of Monochrome Research which is dedicated digital assets research and education division to meet the growing need for investor education on the asset class.

"Monochrome is setting the standard for exposure to digital assets in Australia and we are excited to be able to offer this investment opportunity to our wholesale clients via the Powerwrap product suite," Praemium head of investment managers and governance Damian Cilmi said.

"There is growing interest in the high net wealth investor segment for cryptocurrency investment opportunities and the formation of Monochrome Research shows industry-defining leadership on building knowledge and education around this space."

Read more: PraemiumMonochrome Asset ManagementPowerwrapMonochrome Bitcoin FundDamian CilmiJeff Yew
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Netwealth proposes merger with Praemium
Monochrome hires from BNY Mellon
Managed accounts surpass $100bn
Praemium rejigs executive team
Fidelity moves into SMAs
Vote now in 2021 FS Power50
Praemium FUA doubles, profit slips
Praemium appoints chief executive
Bitcoin fund hires from IFM
Bitcoin fund manager hires distribution lead

Editor's Choice

Test-induced movement marginal: Data

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Only a handful of Aussies whose super fund failed the inaugural performance test have taken action and closed their accounts, according to APRA.

ASIC issues warning to finfluencer sponsors

KARREN VERGARA
Corporate regulator ASIC is warning corporations that pay finfluencers to advertise products and services about potential breaches of financial advice laws.

Licensee chair steps down

KARREN VERGARA
The founder and chair of a licensee will step down from executive duties at the end of the year.

Franklin Templeton hires from HUB24

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The global investment manager appointed a sales director as it looks to grow its presence in the market.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Alcock

MANAGING DIRECTOR
HUB24
In the competitive world of platforms, HUB24 chief executive Andrew Alcock is in relentless pursuit of innovation and delivering a superior value proposition no matter what roadblocks he faces. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.