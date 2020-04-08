NEWS
Coronavirus News
Big banks cop a beating
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 APR 2020   12:38PM

The big four banks have all suffered a rating downgrade due to the COVID-19 fallout, while APRA warns they should cut dividends and bonuses.

Fitch Ratings downgraded all four of the major banks, and their New Zealand subsidiaries, due to its expectation of a significant economic shock in 1H20.

The agency said it expects GDP to shrink in 1H20, with only a modest recovery starting in 2H20 and extending into 2021.

"Unemployment is likely to spike sharply and remain very elevated relative to pre-pandemic levels even after the recovery is underway," Fitch said.

"The current operating environment scores incorporate this base case and the outlook on this factor would likely be revised to stable should the baseline case scenario eventuate."

However, Fitch said if the downturn extends into 2H20, or the recovery is weaker than expected, the banks could be downgraded further.

"The implications, per Fitch's criteria, are that we would expect banks to maintain stronger financial profiles - particularly for key financial metrics - than is the case with an operating environment assessment in the 'aa' category," the agency said.

"We expect these conditions to affect asset quality and earnings in particular, with the mid-points of both factors reduced by a notch for the large Australian banks, with negative factor outlooks."

Fitch said support measures implemented by the government, regulators and banks themselves should alleviate some of the asset-quality pressure that will emerge from the downturn, particularly within the next six to 12 months.

Meanwhile, the prudential regulator issued a letter to the banks saying they have a crucial role to play in supporting Australian households, businesses and economy.

APRA said it expects ADIs and insurers to limit discretionary capital distributions in the months ahead, to ensure that they instead use buffers and maintain capacity to continue to lend and underwrite insurance.

"This includes prudent reductions in dividends, taking into account the uncertain outlook for the operating environment and the need to preserve capacity to prioritise these critical activities," the regulator said.

"Decisions on capital management need to be forward-looking, and in the current environment of significant uncertainty in the outlook, this can be very challenging."

Over the next couple of months, the regulator said it expects banks and insurers to take a forward-looking view on the need to conserve capital and use all capacity to support the economy.

APRA said the institutions are expected to stress-test their views and give due consideration to plausible downside scenarios and initiate prudent capital management actions in response.

The regulator said the institutions must ensure they maintain the confidence and capacity to continue to lend and support their customers.

"APRA also expects that boards will appropriately limit executive cash bonuses, mindful of the current challenging environment," the letter said.

APRA said dividend payments should be offset to the extent possible through the use of dividend reinvestment plans and other capital management initiatives.

"During this period, APRA expects that ADIs and insurers will seriously consider deferring decisions on the appropriate level of dividends until the outlook is clearer."

"However, where a board is confident that they are able to approve a dividend before this, on the basis of robust stress testing results that have been discussed with APRA, this should nevertheless be at a materially reduced level."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: APRAFitchGDPCBAANZWestpacNAB
