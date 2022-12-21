BGL names new chief executive

BGL Corporate Solutions has promoted Daniel Tramontana to chief executive.

The current chief operating officer will start the new role on January 1, taking over from Ron Lesh who will continue as managing director.

Tramontana joined the SMSF provider in 1997 as a member of the support team and has since held various positions including general manager.

Lesh explained the appointment was a "momentous moment" for BGL and its clients.

"I am incredibly proud and excited to see Daniel step into the chief executive role. Daniel's contribution over his almost 26-year tenure at BGL has been incredible," he said.

Lesh added Tramontana's start in software support, helped BGL grow from 10 to over 200 people.

"Daniel has had his hand in every pie. BGL would not be where it is today without him," he explained.

"I am privileged to have worked with someone of his calibre for such a long time. I have no doubt Daniel is the person to lead BGL into the future."

Tramontana added: "This is truly an honour and a highlight of my life."

"Software is at the core of what we do, it's the reason thousands of firms choose to transact with us. Our market-leading solutions will continue to evolve from strength to strength as we grow our presence in Australia and overseas," he said.