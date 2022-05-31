BGL appoints head of ecosystem

BGL Corporate Solutions , has announced the appointment of Brad Wilkinson as head of ecosystem.

The head of ecosystem's role is to define and deliver on strategy and roadmaps for BGL's ecosystem, practice management integrations, digital signing, identity management (SSO), actuarial certificate service and BGL's workpapers.

The head of ecosystem is also responsible for the developer experience (DX) for third-party developers integrating with BGL's Public API.

Managing director Ron Lesh said it was fantastic to see the team embrace opportunity and rise up the company ranks.

"We are proud to have an extraordinary talent pool at BGL that allows us to promote internally rather than seek externally for senior team member," he said.

"Brad has been a valued and talented member of the BGL team for 12 years and is perfectly suited to lead BGL's ecosystem team into the future."

Wilkinson is a certified SCRUM Master (CSM) with a bachelor of accounting, banking and finance, he has a passion for software development and project management.

Since joining the BGL team in 2010 he has had various roles including support consultant, data and business analyst and most recently, product manager - connected services.

"In his role as product manager - connected services, Brad and his team were responsible for adding more than 250 data feeds, contributing to the 40,000+ daily transactions processed through BGL's ecosystem" added Lesh.

"With Brad's experience connecting the dots between data providers and BGL's products CAS 360, Simple Fund 360 and Simple Invest 360, the ecosystem team is well positioned to continue to lead the industry in connectivity in the years ahead."

BGL is a provider of SMSF investment portfolio and company compliance management software, its free open API is used across the industry with reportedly over 350 data feed and integration partners in the BGL ecosystem.