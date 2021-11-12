BetaShares introduces suite of ethical SMAs

BetaShares has become the first ETF manager to launch ethical SMAs for financial advisers, with four new products on offer.

This represents a milestone for BetaShares, becoming the first Australian ETF manager to successfully bring an ethical direct equity SMA to market, as well as being the first ETF manager to launch such a product to advisers.

The BetaShares Australian Sustainability Leaders SMA holds direct equities and will provide exposure to Australian companies that meet strict sustainability and ethical standards.

The portfolio is based on the methodology of BetaShares' Australian Sustainability Leaders ETF (ASX: FAIR) which currently holds over $1.2 billion in assets.

Alongside the direct equity SMA, BetaShares also launched three multi-asset SMAs which combine the ethically screened direct equities with BetaShares' leading ethical global equities and diversified bonds ETFs (ASX: ETHI and ASX: GBND). ETHI currently holds about $2 billion in assets.

BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur said the company is bringing ethical SMAs to market amid strong demand for these investment options.

"Investors are increasingly seeking to align their portfolios with their values while at the same time meeting their investment goals," Vynokur said.

"These ethical SMAs will offer investors more choice to achieve these complementary goals via true-to-label investment solutions."

Investors are currently able to access BetaShares' ethical SMAs on the Praemium platform, while Vynokur said additional platforms are expected to offer them in the near future.

"Financial advisers continue to play an important role in the adoption of ethical investment options," he said.

"Our ethical SMAs will allow financial advisers greater scope to recommend market leading solutions to their clients as ethical options cement their place in investor portfolios."

According to Rainmaker Information's most recent quarterly exchange traded products report, over the quarter that ended on September 30, ETHI had the highest quarterly net flow with $297 million - a 150% increase over its June quarter net flows.

In context, total assets in ETPs reached $125.3 billion at September end after increasing 76% or $54 billion in the previous 12 months.

BetaShares' ETHI recently won an award in the ESG category at the annual Financial Standard Investment Leadership Awards. BetaShares won in the ESG category for international equities for ETHI.

The awards, run by partner publication Financial Standard, recognise Australian investment managers that have consistently produced solid returns while effectively managing investment risk. The awards span 21 categories across six major asset class sectors, with analysis conducted by Rainmaker Information.