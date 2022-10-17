BetaShares adds to thematic ETF lineup

The Australian fund manager plans to launch the BetaShares Energy Transition Metals ETF (XMET) on the ASX in late October.

XMET will provide exposure to leading global companies that are producing a range of energy transition metals (ETMs), such as copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite, manganese, silver, and rare earth metals, as well as other companies involved in the discovery, development, and manufacture of these ETMs.

It also aims to deliver simple and cost-effective access to primarily pure play ETM producers, as well as diversified producers and recyclers of ETMs.

The investment methodology underpinning XMET includes several ESG screens to remove companies that receive material revenue from certain business activities, such as oil and gas production as well as thermal coal extraction.

"We're excited to add XMET to our leading range of sustainability themed ETFs," BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur said.

"The products and processes which are driving the move to a more environmentally friendly economy, such as electric vehicles and battery storage, are all critically dependent on energy transition metals."

He added that many global companies and national governments are investing significant amounts of capital with the aim of securing supply of these critical components.

"Demand for these materials is projected to remain high, while, at the same time, supply is structurally constrained," Vynokur said.

The news comes after BetaShares' latest Australian ETF Review said overall industry assets under management (AUM) fell 4.3% month on month, with total industry market capitalisation at $124.4 billion by the end of September.