Betashares A200 fees drop

Betashares A200 fees dropBY CHLOE WALKER | WEDNESDAY, 22 FEB 2023 12:47PM
Betashares has reduced the management fee of its Australia 200 ETF (A200) from 0.07% to 0.04%.
Specifically, the price drop means investors will pay a cost management fee of $4 for every $10,000 invested in A200.
Betashares chief executive Alex Vynokur said that A200 changed the game for investors when it was launched in 2018.
As a result of the firm's growing scale, Vynokur added, Betashares can reduce fees for investors seeking exposure to Australian shares even further.
"A200's fee reduction will make a meaningful difference to the total cost of owning a diversified portfolio of Australian shares at a time when retail and institutional investors alike are increasingly regognising the important role that cost and diversification play within their portfolios," Vynokur said.
In what seems to be a growing trend, BlackRock has also slashed fees on two of its iShares ETFS, sharing the news with investors on Monday.
