Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Best performing MySuper investment option named

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 12 JAN 2023   12:51PM

Rainmaker Information has released a list of the best MySuper investment options as at 30 November 2022.

Hostplus' Balanced option ranked first in Rainmaker's latest superannuation performance tables with a 6.3% annualised return over a three-year period.

Telstra Super's MySuper Growth option was second at 6.1%, followed by Mine Super High Growth at 6%.

Rounding out the top 10 were Active Super High Growth, Aware Super High Growth, Australian Retirement Trust Lifecycle Balanced Pool, Australian Super Balanced, GuildSuper MySuper, Vision Super Balanced Growth and SA Metropolitan Fire Service Super Scheme High Growth.

Meanwhile, EISS Super Balanced was at the bottom of the superannuation performance table, returning 2.3%.

The other options at the bottom of the table were, CBA Group Super Accumulation Plus Balanced (MySuper) at 2.8%, GESB West State Super - My West State Super at 3% and Bendigo Growth Index Fund at 3.5%.

The median return for investment options over a three-year period was 4.5%.

Regarding retirement product default investment options, the Vision Income Stream Balanced Growth option topped the rankings with a 6.2% annualised return over a three-year period.

AustralianSuper Choice Income Balanced came second and CareSuper Pension Balanced placed third.

The worst-performing product was the smartMonday Pension Defensive Index which returned -2.3%.

Read more: SuperannuationRainmaker InformationFirst SuperAustralian Retirement TrustAustralian SuperAware SuperCBA Group SuperEISS SuperGESB West State SuperGuildSuperHostplusMine SuperMy West State SuperSA Metropolitan Fire Service Super SchemeTelstra SuperVision Super
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super heatmap findings garner mixed responses
MySuper heatmap reveals sub-par products
SS&C launches super offering, secures Mine Super mandate
Strengths and weaknesses in DC systems: Comparison
Prime Super appoints new board directors
FSC releases claims handling standard for super funds
HESTA adds US$200m to Stafford Capital private equity fund
Cbus stalwarts retire, union leader returns
Adviser population dropped 17% in 2022
ART, Macquarie, PGGM partner on portfolio acquisition

Editor's Choice

Bennelong picks new global chief executive

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Bennelong Funds Management has named John Burke as its new global chief executive.

APAC outperforms despite global sustainable finance retreat

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Sustainable finance showed global declines across all categories in 2022, however, activity in Asia Pacific remained robust, according to research from Refinitiv.

Australian equities to outperform in 2023: VanEck

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Australian equities are set to battle the bearish storm ahead and outperform global equities this year, according to the fund manager.

CBRE Investment Management appoints APAC research lead

CHLOE WALKER
CBRE Investment Management has welcomed Melbourne-based Sandy Padilla to the role of APAC head of research.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.