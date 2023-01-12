Best performing MySuper investment option named

Best performing MySuper investment option namedBY ANDREW MCKEAN | THURSDAY, 12 JAN 2023 12:51PM
Rainmaker Information has released a list of the best MySuper investment options as at 30 November 2022.
Hostplus' Balanced option ranked first in Rainmaker's latest superannuation performance tables with a 6.3% annualised return over a three-year period.
Telstra Super's MySuper Growth option was second at 6.1%, followed by Mine Super High Growth at 6%.
Rounding out the top 10 were Active Super High Growth, Aware Super High Growth, Australian Retirement Trust Lifecycle Balanced Pool, Australian Super Balanced, GuildSuper MySuper, Vision Super Balanced Growth and SA Metropolitan Fire Service Super Scheme High Growth.
Meanwhile, EISS Super Balanced was at the bottom of the superannuation performance table, returning 2.3%.
The other options at the bottom of the table were, CBA Group Super Accumulation Plus Balanced (MySuper) at 2.8%, GESB West State Super - My West State Super at 3% and Bendigo Growth Index Fund at 3.5%.
The median return for investment options over a three-year period was 4.5%.
Regarding retirement product default investment options, the Vision Income Stream Balanced Growth option topped the rankings with a 6.2% annualised return over a three-year period.
AustralianSuper Choice Income Balanced came second and CareSuper Pension Balanced placed third.
The worst-performing product was the smartMonday Pension Defensive Index which returned -2.3%.
