Executive Appointments

Bennelong advances Victoria, Tasmania distribution strategy

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 24 MAR 2022   12:35PM

Bennelong Funds Management has appointed Nathan Masalski as account director, investments, to expand its footprint in Victoria and Tasmania.

Based in Melbourne, Masalski will report to Bennelong head of distribution Jonas Daly.

Masalski has 25 years of experience in funds management, across client relationship management and portfolio analysis.

Prior to joining Bennelong, Masalski held a senior business development role at Colonial First State. He is also a former director of sales at Legg Mason Global Asset Management and held a range of distribution roles at AllianceBernstein.

He also has global experience at HSBC Asset Management and Henderson Asset Management in the United Kingdom, and he started his financial services career at UniSuper.

Daly said Masalski's industry knowledge and networks will be instrumental in expanding the business's relationships with advisers and investors in Victoria and Tasmania.

"Nathan's knowledge and experience in the local market will support Bennelong and our boutique partners as we focus on further building relationships in the wealth management area," Daly said.

Read more: Nathan MasalskiBennelong Funds ManagementJonas DalyAllianceBernsteinColonial First StateHenderson Asset ManagementHSBC Asset ManagementLegg Mason Global Asset ManagementUniSuper
