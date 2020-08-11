Bendigo and Adelaide Bank to face fresh class action

Enrolments in a fresh class action against Bendigo and Adelaide Bank on behalf of investors in the Great Southern managed investment scheme are being finalised this week.

EQ Legal director Sasha Ivantsoff told Financial Standard that 850 entities including self-managed super funds, trusts and individual investors had expressed interest in the class action.

With only 600 enrolments needed for the action to go ahead, Ivantsoff is quietly confident more than that will enrol.

"People have been destroyed by this and they are still feeling the effects of it 10 plus years later. Hopefully we can give them their lives back," Ivantsoff said.

Great Southern was an agricultural managed investment scheme which sold loan packages marketed as Great Southern Finance. These loans were to purchase forestry and grape growing plots which were said to be able to produce investment returns.

Great Southern collapsed in 2009 and the loans were transferred to Bendigo and Adelaide Bank. The amounts that people owed remained the same.

A settlement was reached in 2014 in relation to a previous class action over the Great Southern investment scheme, with the court finding that Bendigo and Adelaide Bank had not clearly breached any obligations.

The EQ Legal class action alleges that from December 2014 Bendigo and Adelaide Bank demanded repayment of loans.

But, subsequent court decisions in various states have since found that loan documents may have been invalid and therefore borrowers were not obligated to pay.

The EQ Legal action alleges that demands for repayment that Bendigo and Adelaide Bank made to group members of the first class action were misleading or deceptive, and as a result EQ Legal argues that Great Southern borrowers may be able to recoup any payments on loans made after 11 December 2014.

Ivantsoff estimates this claim could be in the region of $300 million, though he said the actual value of Great Southern loans to Bendigo and Adelaide Bank is beyond that.

"Each loan was about $78,000 on average. As we understand it there were 5479 potentially eligible loans," he said.

Each entity is paying $3300 to enrol in the class action, with Ivantsoff hopeful it could be in court before the end of the year.

One Great Southern investor who is part of the EQ Legal class action told Financial Standard they were advised into the scheme by former financial adviser Steve Navra.

The investor, who prefers not to be named, went to Navra for cashflow advice after being left unable to work due to a severe injury.

"He found out what you wanted to achieve and promised the world, said he could achieve exactly that for you. Then you found out everyone in ended up in the same funds and they were funds he controlled," they said.

"The plan helped him. It didn't help you."

The investor lost a house in Sydney due to the fallout of Navra's advice and still owes Bendigo and Adelaide Bank approximately $1 million in interest alone on the Great Southern loans. They received an insurance payout from IAG of $23,000 for their losses.

Navra went bankrupt in 2012 and has since reinvented himself as a property and gold investing guru.

SR Group, which is assisting EQ Legal on the Bendigo and Adelaide Bank class action, has used the losses incurred by Navra's former clients to argue a compensation scheme of last resort is needed.