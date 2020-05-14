Behavioural tools to limit losses, fear

Market volatility is unavoidable, especially after a significant crash, but focusing on practical techniques to limit behavioural risk can help financial advisers limit the fear, anxiety and grief that they and their clients may be feeling.

Behavioural finance provides us with the tools to curb emotionally driven money moves, allowing both advisers and their clients alike to better navigate and prepare for the financial battlefield.

In particular, it can help prevent clients from being their worst enemies, ensuring that advisers can help them overcome these behavioural biases and structure investment decisions for long-term financial success.

In a virtual conference held by Morningstar, the investment manager's global head of decision sciences Ryan Murphy said arming investors with the skills to limit behavioural biases can be especially helpful during a crisis.

"Even in the best of times it's not easy for people to make rational long term choices about risk, money and investing - and volatility and the kind of global uncertainty we're all facing now makes it all the more difficult," he said.

"Behavioural science can give us some insights into the kinds of common mistakes that people make and this can help arm advisers with ways to help coach their clients to avoid the common pitfalls that people might fall prey to."

The decision sciences team focuses on three core research areas; the first of which is analysing what a perfectly rational decision maker would choose, to use as a benchmark. However, he warns, people don't always make perfectly rational choices.

Informed by experiments in psychology and experimental economics over the last few decades, Morningstar then looked at what "real" people do.

"What started to emerge was a picture of people who are flawed, but those flaws are not necessarily random; there's a structure to the kinds of mistakes people make," Murphy said.

Given these predictable irrationalities, Morningstar was able to distinguish the biases, or "persistent systematic deviations from reality" that most people make, most of the time.

Murphy pointed to overconfidence bias and risk aversion as the key culprits influencing investor and client behaviour.

"Investing can be particularly pernicious because if people are overconfident while investing they can misperceived and underestimate downside risk, and that can lead to profoundly bad consequences," he said.

"We also know that investors fail to adequately diversify if they're overconfident, and overconfidence can also fuel overtrading, which we know undermines performance."

There are several biases that drive overconfidence, including confirmation bias (searching for information that confirms your beliefs), recency bias (the tendency to remember events from the recent past) and herding bias (when people put too much weight on what others are doing and try to follow them).

This can be great if you want to pick out a restaurant, Murphy said, however it can start to backfire when it comes to investing.

"We know that there's positive feedback in how prices move and little moves can beget large moves and this can drive prices far away from their fundamental value," he said.

"As an adviser, it's worth reminding your clients that there's a big difference between speculation and investing, and that a strategy that persistently tries to outguess the madness of crowds is really not a good long term strategy."

Instead, if the herd is heading one way, he suggests investors look in the other direction.

Loss aversion can also have a major impact on client's financial decisions during a crisis, he said, and can often manifest in markets. Loss aversion dictates that losses are more painful than gains are pleasurable.

"Research shows that people who examine their portfolio's performance less often do better; they feel better and they do better in the long run and they feel less tempted to fiddle with their asset allocations, and make unwise trades for emotional reasons," Murphy said.

By checking portfolios and holdings less often, clients are less likely to notice large losses or gains, and thus, are less likely to make emotionally driven, irrational decisions.

Morningstar director of behavioural science Sarah Newcomb said it's important for both advisers and clients to understand that these mistakes and biases are all part of being human - and are not even necessarily errors.

"We know that even in normal times we're prone to biases and misjudgments because of emotions, but when crises strike, we're even more at risk for making mistakes because the natural emotional responses that we have amplify problematic decision making and thinking," she said.

"So in these times we need our minds to be flexible and open to new information so that we can problem solve and think clearly."

Time pressure, emotional exhaustion and other stresses all amplify cognitive rigidity, which isn't ideal for financial decision making, she said.

"So while you can't remove emotions from the picture, you can help mitigate the impact of those emotions on your clients decisions," Newcomb said.

She suggests helping clients imagine the worst-case scenario and deciding which of these would lead to the least regret can be a helpful way of reframing things when people are gripped by fear or risk aversion.

If clients are being overconfident, for example by wanting to scoop up the hottest biotech stock of the moment, she suggests discussing how these new ideas can fit into their long-term strategy.

"That way you can help them to take advantage of the opportunities that risk seeking can provide to them without letting them become prey to a full on adrenaline fueled, stock purchase," Newcomb said.

Decision paralysis can also plague clients during times of crisis, she said.

"Investors feel paralysed; they don't know what to do, so they do nothing, and in some cases, this may actually be a benefit because they're avoiding their reality and they may not move their money," Newcomb said.

"But if they're avoiding good opportunities and sitting on overpriced investments and they just don't have the competence to choose, then it can become a problem."

To help these clients, she suggests talking through strategies that will help clients see the costs and advantages of action versus inaction.

Rumination, which occurs when people get stuck in negative patterns of thought, can also leave people prone to making short sighted decisions that hurt more than they help in the long run, Newcomb said.

"When someone is stuck in rumination, you may be able to help them just by asking them about their emotional support network," she said.

"Just putting our attention on the people who have emotionally supported us in the past, may be enough of a little mental trick to get us out of the fixed cycle of ruminating thinking patterns and get us to think long term once again."

She also touched on the impacts of grief, and how it can impact both advisers and their clients.

"You need to be able to make sure that you are in a good mental and professional condition so that you can be there for your clients," she said.

"So if you are starting to experience burnout, or compassion fatigue, please pay attention to that and look up resources on compassion fatigue for caregivers.

"There are groups and resources that can help you recharge so that you can be there for the people that you're serving as they wade through their own fear and grief."

