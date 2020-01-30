Bearish sentiment bites Aussie investors

Aussie investors have swapped the bull for the bear, as macroeconomic and geopolitical tensions weigh heavily on high hopes for a repeated 2019.

That's according to the latest research from Investment Trends, which found that investor sentiment remains grounded amidst rising markets.

Despite the outbreak of coronavirus knocking global equities markets from their high horses of 2019, markets have begun to claw back some of the losses suffered this week.

And yet, markets are still trading at a premium*, with the longest-running bull market in history near to celebrating its 11th birthday in just two months' time.

That might be why investors are looking a bit bearish, shifting their priorities to preserve their wealth in case of a correction, or worse, a recession.

Investment Trends senior analyst King Loong Choi said investors are turning to more defensive strategies.

"Global macroeconomic and geopolitical tensions continue to weigh heavily on investors, and their bearish sentiment has prompted many to adopt a more defensive stance in their asset allocation," he said.

The research found investors believe the All Ordinaries Index will only rise by 1.9% over the coming year, following an 11% gain in 2019.

With analysts warning a repeat 2019 is unlikely, Australian investors are shifting their strategies to align with the subdued market outlook.

Of the 7933 Australian investors surveyed 15% said their main goal for 2020 would be to protect their assets and income from market falls, up 4% from the previous year.

Fewer investors are aiming to maximise capital growth, down 5% to 21% from the previous year.

Schroders head of fixed income and multi-asset Simon Doyle said investors shouldn't depend on central banks pumping out cheap money into the economy and should prepare for a major drawback.

"Across financial markets there's a view that investors don't need to worry about risk because central banks are going to bail them out," he said.

"That will work for a time, but if we see a recession unfold in the global economy, particularly in the US, we will see markets unravel pretty quickly because there are imbalances in financial markets."

He said investors should not rely on recent past performance as an indicator for future success.

"I worry about the Recency Effect; where investors anchor on the recent past, which has been good for equities and bonds," he said.

"If that changes, which I think it will; it's just mathematically impossible for bonds to do what they have done and for equities to start from extended valuations, then low returns are inevitable.

"If anything goes wrong, and there is a long list of things that could go wrong, we could see a pretty decent shake out and quite a bit of wealth destruction," Doyle warned.

Choi said investors are looking to managed investment products to safeguard their wealth.

"More investors are prioritising capital preservation and generating a stable income stream,

he said.

"To effectively achieve these priorities, many realise they need a diversified portfolio, which has led to the rising adoption of managed investment products."

Choi said both listed and unlisted managed funds were of interest to Aussie investors.

"Across the range of managed investments, Australian investors currently allocate the largest proportion of their total portfolio to unlisted managed funds (7%, on average), while ASX-listed investments such as ETFs and LICs are gaining popularity (both 4%, up from 3% in 2018)," he said.

"Users of managed investments do not limit themselves to one single managed product, typically holding at least two.

"However, cannibalisation between managed investments is limited, as investors most often finance these investments using cash or through the sale of direct equities - not by reducing their holdings in other investments," explained Choi.

Sustainable investing is gaining popularity too, as more Australians seek to align their ethical, social and governance (ESG) principles with their investment strategies.

Three in 10 investors consider ESG factors when increasing or decreasing exposure to different investments, with 14% keen to do so in the future.

"There is strong appetite for investments that demonstrate good ESG standards among Australians young and old," Choi said.

"Older, wealthier investors place greater importance in good corporate governance standards when selecting investments, while the younger generation are more likely to be attracted to companies that demonstrate ethical, social and environmental values."

He encouraged ESG product providers to be aware of the evolving demands of retail investors to avoid backlash.

"While more ESG-centric products are being launched at pace, it is important for providers to understand that the priorities of Australians are highly nuanced across the many facets of ESG," Choi said.

"There is no one size fits all approach, and providers will do well to understand the evolving needs of the retail investing population."

* The S&P 500 Shiller CAPE Ratio is currently at a level of 30.91, well above the average of 16.80. This indicates we are due for low returns in the coming years. (High ratio = low returns, low ratio = high returns)