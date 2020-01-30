NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Sponsored by
Bearish sentiment bites Aussie investors
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 30 JAN 2020   12:28PM

Aussie investors have swapped the bull for the bear, as macroeconomic and geopolitical tensions weigh heavily on high hopes for a repeated 2019.

That's according to the latest research from Investment Trends, which found that investor sentiment remains grounded amidst rising markets.

Despite the outbreak of coronavirus knocking global equities markets from their high horses of 2019, markets have begun to claw back some of the losses suffered this week.

And yet, markets are still trading at a premium*, with the longest-running bull market in history near to celebrating its 11th birthday in just two months' time.

That might be why investors are looking a bit bearish, shifting their priorities to preserve their wealth in case of a correction, or worse, a recession.

Investment Trends senior analyst King Loong Choi said investors are turning to more defensive strategies.

"Global macroeconomic and geopolitical tensions continue to weigh heavily on investors, and their bearish sentiment has prompted many to adopt a more defensive stance in their asset allocation," he said.

The research found investors believe the All Ordinaries Index will only rise by 1.9% over the coming year, following an 11% gain in 2019.

With analysts warning a repeat 2019 is unlikely, Australian investors are shifting their strategies to align with the subdued market outlook.

Of the 7933 Australian investors surveyed 15% said their main goal for 2020 would be to protect their assets and income from market falls, up 4% from the previous year.

Fewer investors are aiming to maximise capital growth, down 5% to 21% from the previous year.

Schroders head of fixed income and multi-asset Simon Doyle said investors shouldn't depend on central banks pumping out cheap money into the economy and should prepare for a major drawback.

"Across financial markets there's a view that investors don't need to worry about risk because central banks are going to bail them out," he said.

"That will work for a time, but if we see a recession unfold in the global economy, particularly in the US, we will see markets unravel pretty quickly because there are imbalances in financial markets."

He said investors should not rely on recent past performance as an indicator for future success.

"I worry about the Recency Effect; where investors anchor on the recent past, which has been good for equities and bonds," he said.

"If that changes, which I think it will; it's just mathematically impossible for bonds to do what they have done and for equities to start from extended valuations, then low returns are inevitable.

"If anything goes wrong, and there is a long list of things that could go wrong, we could see a pretty decent shake out and quite a bit of wealth destruction," Doyle warned.

Choi said investors are looking to managed investment products to safeguard their wealth.

"More investors are prioritising capital preservation and generating a stable income stream,
 he said.

"To effectively achieve these priorities, many realise they need a diversified portfolio, which has led to the rising adoption of managed investment products."

Choi said both listed and unlisted managed funds were of interest to Aussie investors.

"Across the range of managed investments, Australian investors currently allocate the largest proportion of their total portfolio to unlisted managed funds (7%, on average), while ASX-listed investments such as ETFs and LICs are gaining popularity (both 4%, up from 3% in 2018)," he said.

"Users of managed investments do not limit themselves to one single managed product, typically holding at least two.

"However, cannibalisation between managed investments is limited, as investors most often finance these investments using cash or through the sale of direct equities - not by reducing their holdings in other investments," explained Choi.

Sustainable investing is gaining popularity too, as more Australians seek to align their ethical, social and governance (ESG) principles with their investment strategies.

Three in 10 investors consider ESG factors when increasing or decreasing exposure to different investments, with 14% keen to do so in the future.

"There is strong appetite for investments that demonstrate good ESG standards among Australians young and old," Choi said.

"Older, wealthier investors place greater importance in good corporate governance standards when selecting investments, while the younger generation are more likely to be attracted to companies that demonstrate ethical, social and environmental values."

He encouraged ESG product providers to be aware of the evolving demands of retail investors to avoid backlash.

"While more ESG-centric products are being launched at pace, it is important for providers to understand that the priorities of Australians are highly nuanced across the many facets of ESG," Choi said.

"There is no one size fits all approach, and providers will do well to understand the evolving needs of the retail investing population."

* The S&P 500 Shiller CAPE Ratio is currently at a level of 30.91, well above the average of 16.80. This indicates we are due for low returns in the coming years. (High ratio = low returns, low ratio = high returns)

Read more: ESGInvestment TrendsKing Loong ChoiSchrodersSimon Doyle
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
BlackRock wakes up to climate change
Index investment soars: Research
Last stand for grandfathered commissions falls over
YouTube fundie name erased from flagship
ESG scores may be inflated: Eaton Vance
Industry fund publicly shames investment adviser
ETF investing at record highs: Report
Boomers show healthy ESG appetite
Industry fund for coal miners on ESG journey
Active fixed income funds review fees
Editor's Choice
BlackRock shuts ASX-listed ETF
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:45PM
BlackRock has informed investors of its plans to wind up an ASX-listed exchange traded fund following lacklustre demand.
Industry fund dumps Link
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:44PM
An industry superannuation fund managing around $2.6 billion in retirement savings has ended its seven-year administration mandate with Link.
AustralianSuper ups admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper will introduce a new fee for MySuper members from April 2020 to offset the impact of the Protecting Your Super changes.
Preqin opens Australian office
KANIKA SOOD
The alternatives assets data juggernaut is opening an office in Sydney, as it looks to expand its local client base and build its research coverage.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Shane Oliver
HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND CHIEF ECONOMIST
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
Industry veteran and arguably one of Australia's most recognisable figures in economics, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver speaks of the trials and tribulations facing the industry and how he has seen it all before. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 5N9qcbNK