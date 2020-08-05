BDM salaries to drop

Salaries for funds management and platform business distribution managers are expected to decrease over the next six to 12 months along with bonuses, according to Riva Recruitment.

Salaries for BDMs have seen little change in the last six months, but with a select number of distribution roles being made redundant as a result of COVID-19, Riva Recruitment said salaries are likely to decrease slightly in the coming months as more people apply for new roles - something also in relatively short supply.

That said, BDMs with strong client relationships and investment knowledge will continue to demand and receive a premium to average salary, the firm said.

According to Riva, a regional sales manager working for an investment platform should set their salary expectations at between $190,000 and $230,000. The same role at a retail funds management business could command between $200,000 and $270,000, while those on the insto side should expect anything from $250,000 to $330,000.

Meanwhile, a senior BDM at an investment platform can expect to be paid between $140,000 and $190,000. Those working for a retail fund manager should see between $160,000 and $200,000, while institutional funds management BDMs can command between $170,000 and $250,000.

Junior BDMs can expect to be paid anything from $95,000 to $170,000, depending on where they sit in the sector.

These salaries are base and inclusive of superannuation but don't account for bonuses, which Riva says have remained steady but will likely reduce by up to 15% over the next 12 months.

"The majority of funds management BDM bonuses range between 30% and 50% of base salary with a few exceptional BDMs receiving more than 75% of their base salary as a bonus. Business development associate's (BDAs) bonuses normally range between 10% - 20% of their base salary," Riva said.