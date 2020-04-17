BAS agents to give financial advice

A new legislative instrument aimed at helping Australians to navigate the COVID-19 stimulus measures will allow BAS agents to offer financial advice to businesses.

BAS agents can now legally advise businesses about their entitlements to the new JobKeeper payment and cashflow support under the government's extraordinary stimulus package.

The Tax Practitioners Board registered the new legislative instrument yesterday.

TPB chair Ian Klug said that the new instrument will allow BAS agents to advise on JobKeeper without fear of where they stand legally.

"This reflects a sensible and appropriate outcome to support the government's initiatives," Klug said.

"The TPB is working to support the extraordinary efforts of all registered tax practitioners acting professionally and ethically to assist Australian workers and businesses, especially in understanding these stimulus entitlements."

The JobKeeper payment will allow businesses that have lost significant revenue as a result of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown measures to access up to $1500 a fortnight per employee.

Financial advisers and registered tax agents also recently won a battle for regulatory relief from the government in order to better help consumers work out which stimulus measures they qualify for and whether they should access superannuation early.

To assist the provision of advice around early access to super, ASIC has allowed advice providers to not give a Statement of Advice when doing so; permitted registered tax agents to give advice to existing clients about the scheme without an AFSL; and issued a temporary no-action position for super trustees to expand the scope of personal advice that can be provided under intra-fund advice.

The advice fee has been capped at $300 in these circumstances.

