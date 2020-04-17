NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Coronavirus News
BAS agents to give financial advice
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 17 APR 2020   12:08PM

A new legislative instrument aimed at helping Australians to navigate the COVID-19 stimulus measures will allow BAS agents to offer financial advice to businesses.

BAS agents can now legally advise businesses about their entitlements to the new JobKeeper payment and cashflow support under the government's extraordinary stimulus package.

The Tax Practitioners Board registered the new legislative instrument yesterday.

TPB chair Ian Klug said that the new instrument will allow BAS agents to advise on JobKeeper without fear of where they stand legally.

"This reflects a sensible and appropriate outcome to support the government's initiatives," Klug said.

"The TPB is working to support the extraordinary efforts of all registered tax practitioners acting professionally and ethically to assist Australian workers and businesses, especially in understanding these stimulus entitlements."

The JobKeeper payment will allow businesses that have lost significant revenue as a result of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown measures to access up to $1500 a fortnight per employee.

Financial advisers and registered tax agents also recently won a battle for regulatory relief from the government in order to better help consumers work out which stimulus measures they qualify for and whether they should access superannuation early.

To assist the provision of advice around early access to super, ASIC has allowed advice providers to not give a Statement of Advice when doing so; permitted registered tax agents to give advice to existing clients about the scheme without an AFSL; and issued a temporary no-action position for super trustees to expand the scope of personal advice that can be provided under intra-fund advice.

The advice fee has been capped at $300 in these circumstances.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: BASJobKeeperASICTax Practitioners Board
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC provides relief around early super access advice
Major regulatory efforts delayed
ASIC demands compliance despite COVID-19
ASIC cancels slew of AFSLs
Trillion dollar stimulus debt debated
Stimulus is finite: Prime Minister
Mayfair 101 accused of misleading advertising
Should unused services on AFSLs be subject to ASIC levy?
ASIC winds up three financial services companies
Industry bodies work to ease regulatory burdens
Editor's Choice
Major regulatory efforts delayed
HARRISON WORLEY
ASIC has been forced to delay several major pieces of its regulatory workload in order to effectively deal with the challenges of COVID-19.
Former Wallaby banned
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Simon Poidevin has been banned from financial services for five years, with the Administrative Appeals Tribunal upholding ASIC's action.
Ausbil promotes from within
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Aussie equities manager Ausbil has made two key appointments, promoting from within on both occasions.
COVID-19 is not the only factor: deVere
ELIZA BAVIN
To protect and grow wealth investors need to carefully monitor other major factors, not just COVID-19, according to deVere Group chief executive Nigel Green.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rowe
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
The current environment is a true test for Australia's financial advisers to stand up and restore trust in the profession. And Countplus chief executive Matthew Rowe is leading the call to arms. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something qeIuhamY