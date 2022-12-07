Barrenjoey launches social purpose fund manager

Barrenjoey has launched a new social purpose portfolio management company, Community Capital, with a cornerstone investment from Australian Retirement Trust.

The Community Capital Credit Fund has been founded by Barrenjoey and Laurence Marshbaum, a former ART senior portfolio manager and founder of philanthropic movement 10x10. Marshbaum is executive portfolio manager of Community Capital.

The fund's portfolio comprises global private credit funds, including from Partners Group, Bain Capital Credit and Varde Partners, and targets strong, risk-adjusted returns. The management fees of the fund, net of operating costs, will be donated to early-stage social purpose organisations.

It's expected to grow beyond US$280 million, with donations of up to $20 million expected over the life of the fund, depending on its size.

ART is a cornerstone investor in the fund, alongside foundation investors Insignia Financial, Minderoo Foundation and legalsuper.

"The firms we have selected are all market leading global private credit funds with strong track records in private credit, are signatories to the UN PRI and have made a commitment to creating a positive social impact in Australia," Marshbaum said.

"By providing access to early-stage funding for social purpose organisations, Community Capital will help them scale to create more impact in their communities," Barrenjoey chief executive Brian Benari said.

"This support will put them on a pathway to sustainability once they have demonstrated the impact of their model."

Also commenting, ART chief investment officer Ian Patrick said: "Australian Retirement Trust is extremely proud to be involved in such an important investment which will help drive positive social impact across Australia."

"As one of Australia's largest superannuation funds, we're committed to helping solve problems for our community and society, while not compromising on our fiduciary duty to our members, and this investment is an innovative example of how we can do both."

Evolution Trustees is the trustee of the fund, iPlatforms is the administration platform, Allen Partners provides capital advisory, Aksia handles research, and Ashurst is the fund's legal adviser.

"Barrenjoey is proud to be creating a meaningful social impact through one of our Private Capital funds. These funds act as an extension of our capabilities in private markets, and the Community Capital Credit Fund will help investors seeking to generate strong returns while achieving meaningful social impact," Benari said.