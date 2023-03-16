Newspaper icon
Barings takes over Gryphon Capital

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 16 MAR 2023   12:33PM

The multi-billion-dollar global investment firm has agreed to acquire 100% of Sydney-based Gryphon Capital Partners (Gryphon), the parent company of wholly owned Gryphon Capital Investments (GCI).

The deal aims to further accelerate Barings' entry into the Australian wealth market, having established real estate debt operations in the APAC region late last year.

It will see Gryphon's $2.6 billion in assets under management (AUM) will combine with Barings Global Structured Finance's $12.3 billion AUM, as well as a merger between the two teams.

Gryphon co-founder and portfolio manager Steven Fleming, as well as its chief investment officer Ashley Burtenshaw will continue as portfolio managers for GCI with no change in personnel.

"We are excited to have found a partner in Barings and believe there is strong alignment in our respective culture and investment philosophies," Fleming said.

"Our clients will benefit from Barings global investment capabilities together with the operational and business support from one of the world's leading asset managers."

He added the transaction is expected to bolster Gryphon's access to capital and strengthen its ability to deliver its long-term growth strategy.

Barings head of global structured finance William Award said: "We see a significant opportunity to expand out platform in Australia, a strategic market with strong macroeconomic fundamentals and with growing opportunities across the residential, consumer, and commercial asset finance markets for structured capital solutions that will benefit out investors."

"We share in Gryphon's long-term relationship approach and are excited to work together to build on the team's success in the region."

Meanwhile, Barings chief executive and chairman Mike Freno said: "Barings looks forward to partnering with Steve, Ashley and the team at Gryphon to expand our on-the-ground presence in Australia and our access to the origination opportunities and investment solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients."

The transaction is expected to close on March 31.

