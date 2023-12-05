Barings prepares new strategies for local institutional investors

Barings is mooting the launch of several new Asia Pacific investment strategies in 2024, aimed at "meeting the evolving needs of Australian wealth and institutional clients".

The US$347 billion global investment manager anticipates that the introduction of these strategies will solidify its status as a "top-tier debt provider" in the APAC region and augment the scale of investments per deal.

Despite having been active in the private debt sector within APAC for over a decade, Barings previously refrained from developing dedicated local market strategies because of limitations in market depth and deal flow. However, in alignment with its long-term growth objectives and to bolster its presence in existing territories, Barings expanded its operations last year by acquiring Gryphon Capital Investments and Altis Property Partners to elevate its structured finance and real estate investment capabilities.

"The APAC market was quite small; the lack of a broader pool of providers meant sponsors and borrowers didn't see it as a deep market. This changed four or five years ago with several new entrants coming into the market," Barings managing director Justin Hooley told Financial Standard.

"From a supply side perspective, this has resulted in about half a dozen decent, capable managers, giving private borrowers the confidence to tap into the market competitively, and not just relying on one or two providers, which might be fickle."

While the leveraged loan market remains active with a steady stream of transactions, private debt players are increasingly capturing market share from banks. The private equity sponsor network, traditionally reliant on banks for about 90% to 100% of demand is now experiencing a shift.

Barings Private Finance Group APAC head Shane Forster previously pointed out that regulations have raised capital costs for banks in sub-investment grade lending, making the market relatively less attractive. Concurrently, private debt providers are stepping in with solutions such as levered unitranche structures to better serve borrower's needs.

"Private credit mainly competes on flexibility for borrowers, and also offers relatively more pragmatic structures; these deals are usually highly structured with covenants and controls around them," he said.

Forster highlighted that many of Baring's structures include accordion facilities, affording borrowers with greater certainty and pursue follow-on acquisitions, unlike banks which usually require a return to negotiations and additional fees for such transactions.

"As many private equity strategies are built on acquisitions, these accordions are really attractive," Forster said.